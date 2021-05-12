Biden: 'Israel Has Right to Defend Itself' Amid Rocket Exchanges Along Gaza Strip

US President Joe Biden remarked during a Wednesday address that he anticipates the tensions between Israeli and Palestinian officials will come to an end "sooner rather than later."
In comments to reporters, the US president acknowledged that administration officials have been in "constant contact" with their Middle East counterparts.
"My expectations - hope - is that this will be closing down sooner rather than later," Biden told reporters. "Israel ha a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory."
Biden later added that he intends to release details about the conversation he previously had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "shortly."
