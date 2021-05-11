US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strategic Stability Issues, Arms Control

"President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues. We are in the process of preparing for these discussions", Wood said at the Conference on Disarmament Plenary Thematic Debate.
The US president said on Monday he would not change his plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said last week that a tentative meeting between him and Putin was being arranged for June.
The White House has recently announced that Biden invited Putin to meet in a European country. Earlier in May, Biden said that he was hoping to meet with Putin in June. The Kremlin reported that a possible date for the meeting is being discussed.
