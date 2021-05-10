Passengers Run for Cover as Gangster Assassinated at Airport as Vancouver Gang War Heats Up

Vancouver in British Columbia frequently finds itself in the top ten most desirable places to live in the world. But although it is an affluent city with a mild climate, great restaurants and beautiful mountains on its doorstep, it is a city with a dark underbelly.

Detectives in the Canadian city of Vancouver are desperately trying to keep the lid on a gang war which claimed another life on Sunday, 9 May, when a well-known gangster was gunned down at the city’s international airport.

Karman Singh Grewal, who had been a leading light in the notorious United Nations gang, was shot dead as he headed for a flight at the domestic departure terminal.

Karman singh Grewal was the young man shot dead at Vancouver international Airport today at 3:30.He was 28 years old and was known to police . Shooter Fired at the police when they tried to chase. No police officer was injured. Getaway vehicle Honda Pilot was burned in Surrey — Harjinder Thind (@harjindersthind) May 10, 2021

​A witness told Canadian Global News he saw two men dressed in black fire more than a dozen shots at Grewal, who is believed to have been trying to flee the gang war by getting on a plane to another part of Canada.

The gunmen got away but passengers, who initially feared it was a terrorist attack, were left traumatised.

The Vancouver Sun’s veteran crime correspondent Kim Bolan wrote that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Surrey, a city just south of Vancouver, had warned people six years ago to steer clear of Grewal after he refused to co-operate with police after being subjected to another assassination attempt.

Karman Grewal, associated with UN gang was the victim of today’s shooting at Vancouver airport. UN gang has long conflict with Brothers Keepers Gang, whose Harb Dhaliwal gunned down two weeks ago in Vancouver downtown. More violence expected in coming days. pic.twitter.com/Akc0SGdVzt — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) May 10, 2021

​Grewal, 28, had been a close friend of Jimi Sandhu, a gangster who was deported to India in 2016 for “serious criminality”.

Sunday’s killing is just the latest in what has become known as the Lower Mainland gang war, after the districts on the southern and eastern edge of Vancouver where it is being fought.

After killing of #HarbDhaliwal belongs to brothers keepers gang, now #KarmanGrewal belongs to #UNitedGang executed by members of #Keepers gang

As #RichmondBC police arrested #PunjabiGangsters in Canada busted racket gang War has began.https://t.co/dccGI3OzSX pic.twitter.com/nJyQf9fQH6 — ਪੌਰਸ PORUS (@PorusofPunjab) May 10, 2021

​Just 24 hours before Grewal’s killing 19-year-old Tony Dalipi was gunned down in a vape shop in Burnaby.

On 4 May Keryane Arsenault, 20, was killed in the city of Surrey and on 21 April Todd Gouwenberg, 46, was assassinated when he arrived at a gym in Langley, another dormitory town east of Vancouver.

Charge of 2nd-degree murder laid against 24yo Ali Khudhair in shooting death of 20yo Keryane Arsenault 2 days ago in Guildford neighbourhood of #SurreyBC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 6, 2021

​Gouwenberg was also reportedly linked to the United Nations gang.

The United Nations gang, also known as the Global United Nations Syndicate (GUNS) get their name because their members are from various ethnic minorities.

He joined the UN gang when he was 16 - a decision he profoundly regrets. EXCLUSIVE weekend feature: https://t.co/zna9e4wpuG — Kim Bolan (@kbolan) April 16, 2021

​In 2013 five UN gangsters were jailed for attempting to kill Jonathan, Jarrod and Jamie Bacon, leaders of the rival Red Scorpions gang.

But the current conflict appears to be between the UN and a new rival, Brothers Keepers, whose members are drawn from the Indo-Canadian community.

It is believed to be a turf war over British Columbia’s lucrative drugs trade.

Although cannabis was legalised last year, there remains a lucrative trade in cocaine, heroin, ketamine and ecstasy.