Register
14:19 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on February 21, 2010, US marines with 1/3 marine Charlie Company patrol past a Danish army Leopard 2A5EK tank as they clear Improvised Explosive Device (IED)s from a main route in Trikh Nawar on the North Eastern outskirts of Marjah in Afghanistan

    No Plan to Host Foreign Bases on Uzbek Soil, MoD Says Amid Reports of US Afghan Troop Redeployment

    © AFP 2021 / PATRICK BAZ
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082789387_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6fa5fdec969eac3fee01413ec624c701.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105101082847709-no-plan-to-host-foreign-bases-on-uzbek-soil-mod-says-amid-reports-of-us-afghan-troop-redeployment/

    The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that kicked off on 1 May was followed by media reports of US plans to redeploy the American forces' Afghan contingent.

    Uzbekistan's defence doctrine does not stipulate the deployment of foreign military bases in the country, the press service of the Uzbek Defence Ministry said on Monday, when asked to comment on reports about the US looking for options to redeploy its Afghan contingent after the American troops withdraw from the South Asian nation.   

    "The fundamental documents in the field of defence have clear-cut answers to these questions, warning against the deployment of foreign military bases and facilities on Uzbek territory", a Defence Ministry spokesperson said, adding that this principle is part of the country's Constitution and a foreign policy concept.

    The spokesperson also underlined that Uzbekistan's defence policy is based on the principle of non-participation in peacekeeping operations and military conflicts abroad.

    The statement came after The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed government and military officials as saying late last week that the US would "prefer" to redeploy troops and equipment leaving Afghanistan into Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, two of the three ex-Soviet republics bordering the war-torn country to its north.

    At the same time, the sources admitted that Russia's alleged military presence in the region and Chinas growing influence there "complicate plans" for any US deployments in Central Asia.

    In this file photo taken on October 27, 2014, US Marines board a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft headed to Afghanistan's Kandahar as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex at Lashkar Gah in Helmand province
    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    In this file photo taken on October 27, 2014, US Marines board a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft headed to Afghanistan's Kandahar as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex at Lashkar Gah in Helmand province

    The White House started working to bolster security ties with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the wake of the breakup of the Soviet Union in late 1991.

    Washington rotated some 7,000 US troops at the Karshi-Khanabad airfield in southern Uzbekistan between 2001 and 2005, forces that were then redeployed to the Manas Air Base in Kyrgyzstan. US service personnel vacated the base in 2014, in line with a 2011 decree by then-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev.

    As for the 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden announced plans to withdraw the forces from the South Asian country in mid-April, underscoring that the reasons for staying in Afghanistan had "become increasingly unclear", and that the US had "accomplished all that we can militarily".

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    McConnell Warns Lack of US Troops Will See Afghanistan ‘Overrun’ by Taliban
    The troops are slated to leave Afghanistan by 11 September, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, meaning the withdrawal will miss a 1 May deadline that the Trump administration had established in a 2020 peace deal with the Taliban.

    The American military has lost more than 2,300 soldiers in Afghanistan since the invasion of the country in 2001, following reports of Taliban militants sheltering al-Qaeda* leader Osama bin Laden, thought to be behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

    On 2 May 2011, bin Laden was killed in a US Navy SEAL raid in an upscale neighbourhood in Pakistan, and reportedly buried at sea off the deck of a US aircraft carrier.

    *al-Qaeda, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries 

    Related:

    'Slap in the Face': Ex-US Marine Deployed to Afghanistan Slams Troop Pullout Postponement to 9/11
    More B-52 Bombers Arrive in Qatar to Protect US Troop Pullout From Afghanistan
    US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Afghanistan 'ASAP'
    US Lawmakers Question Future of Afghan Women’s Rights as Troops Ready to Leave Afghanistan
    Tags:
    withdrawal, troops, Joe Biden, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse