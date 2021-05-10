One Killed in Shooting at Vancouver Airport, Investigation Ongoing

A man was fatally shot during a gun incident at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada on Sunday, with Royal Canadian Mount Police (RCMP) officers looking for one or more suspects.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that it deployed a unit at the airport, noting that the man had been killed near the domestic departure terminal.
Several key routes in and out of Richmond have been temporarily closed. According to RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts, cited by Global News, reports of gunfire at the airport came in between after 3 p.m., local time. No police officers were hurt in the incident.
“We do not have anybody in custody. We have not had additional reports of additional shootings underway, which is what I would classify as an active situation,” Roberts said.
Shooting outside YVR Intern’l depart's @3PM . 1 male victim. #RichmondRCMP intercepted getaway veh & were shot at by sus's.— Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) May 10, 2021
Officers not hurt. Sus's outstanding.
YVR Ops back to normal.
Sea Island Way shut down No. 3 Rd to Sexmith Rd.#IHIT handling any further queries. pic.twitter.com/5bTP0G95Qo
YVR also released a statement after the incident, noting that the situation has been contained and expressing condolences over the fatality.
"The airport is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel", the statement said. "We recommend all passengers check with their airline on their flight status if travelling today. The safety and security of our employees, community and passengers remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with RCMP to support the investigation."
Videos shared on social media show the scene of the shooting at the airport. Pictures also reveal the police presence at the site after the shooting.
Breaking. More video of scene @yvrairport with much of departures level roped off. Reports of shots fired and police confirm search for suspects elsewhere in Richmond. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/HdHTCpvQnp— David Molko (@molkoreports) May 10, 2021
Update FATAL SHOOTING Vancouver International Airport.— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) May 10, 2021
Police have confirmed a man was shot and killed near the domestic departures area. RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed. pic.twitter.com/5cZajC8maP
