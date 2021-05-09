Disaster Film Scenario Averted? Chinese Rocket Crashes Somewhere in Indian Ocean

The remains of a Chinese rocket that was launched last month has reentered Earth’s atmosphere today above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.
According to Reuters, the 30-metre-long rocket stage became one of the biggest pieces of space debris to fall on our planet.
Stating that the re-entry occurred at 10:24 am (Beijing time), Xinhua News Agency reported that “the vast majority of items were burned beyond recognition during the reentry process".
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, however, has slammed China over it "failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."
"It is critical that China and all space-faring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities," he said.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson's statement on the #ChineseRocket:— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 9, 2021
“It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."https://t.co/O3P0kXXeQ0 pic.twitter.com/hotM5b2ri1
The point of impact was located “somewhere southwest of India and Sri Lanka”, Sky News adds citing Chinese media.
Several social media users have since uploaded videos that allegedly show the debris from the rocket trailing through atmosphere.
Yooo! it’s so pretty. Like a shooting star.— 𝔸𝕟𝕒👉🏻현진이 보고싶다 ˃ᴗ˂· (@JinnieMyGem) May 9, 2021
Lmfao btw this is that fallen rocket of China
pic.twitter.com/w7yTDr58ou
Rocket China From Saudi Arabia Now #الصاروخ_الصيني 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/ifxhMR1ujH— Winerofficial (@Winerofficial1) May 9, 2021
ITS RED !! But i heard its not scary at all no need to worry. Indian Ocean #ChineseRocket #china_rocket pic.twitter.com/6EixiyFUVw— Divakar (@AnhartDivakar) May 9, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)