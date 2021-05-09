Robinhood Trading App Partially Down as Elon Musk Plugs Dogecoin on SNL

The Robinhood trading app partially crashed and took to Twitter to explain that it was dealing with cryptocurrency issues as Musk was hosting Saturday Night Live.
Update: We’re currently experiencing issues with crypto trading. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible. For the latest updates, check https://t.co/ZS733G6N1J— Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) May 9, 2021
Soon the trading app said on Twitter that it was back up and running.
Crypto trading is back up and running. Due to high trading volume and volatility, some customers might see some intermittent issues. We’re working hard to provide a smooth experience, and will monitor the situation closely. Check https://t.co/ZS733G6N1J.— Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) May 9, 2021
Nearly one hour into the show, Dogecoin was at 48 cents (compared to around 62 cents before the SNL aired at 11:30 ET on Saturday) and the cryptocurrency lost $30 billion in market cap about 50 minutes into the Musk-hosted SNL.
