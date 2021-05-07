Harris Urges Central America to Tackle ‘Root Causes’ of Migration as Mexico Accuses US of Meddling

It's in Washington's "mutual interest" to "provide immediate relief to the Northern Triangle and to address the root causes of migration" from the region into the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.
Speaking to Mexicn President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday, Harris, tasked with heading up Washington's effort to dramatically reduce migration from Mexico and Central American nations, said that Washington and Mexico City need to team up to fight violence and corruption.
Lopez Obrador told Harris that the US could count on Mexico's help in matters of immigration, and that he had a "specific proposal" in mind that he would like to discuss with her.
Ahead of the meeting, the Mexican president demanded that Washington stay out of Mexico's internal affairs after showing tax records of payments from the US government to a local anticorruption watchdog which he said was working against his administration.
"It is an interventionist act that violated our sovereignty," Lopez Obrador said, adding that his country had filed a formal diplomatic note of protest with the US Embassy.
"That's why we're asking the [US government] to clarify this for us. A foreign government can't provide money to political groups," he emphasized.
The watchdog, known as Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, has made numerous claims criticising the social democrat president, and publicly lists USAID as one of its financial supporters.
Border Crisis
Last month, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, one of the countries leading the way in sending migrants to the US, said that the Biden administration's "confusing" messages about a willigness to "take the children" contributed to the crisis.
Conservatives have widely derided the Biden administration for scrapping nearly a dozen hardline Trump-era directives related to immigration during the Democrat's first weeks in office. The White House, meanwhile, has blamed Trump and the "cyclical" nature of migration for the crisis.
Among the policies the Biden administration enacted in January were a halt to construction of the Trump border wall, a promise to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", a commitment to "restore and expand" the asylum system," and a "path to citizenship" for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already ilving in the US.
