14:51 GMT07 May 2021
    A woman and a girl walk away as Honduran migrants confront Guatemalan soldiers and police blocking them from advancing toward the US, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options.

    Harris Urges Central America to Tackle ‘Root Causes’ of Migration as Mexico Accuses US of Meddling

    World
    by
    The so-called Northern Triangle of Central America, consisting of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, has been long been plagued by social unrest, poverty, violence and corruption, partially attributable by decades of US meddling in the region's affairs. The crisis has caused many people from these countries to leave in search of a better life.

    It's in Washington's "mutual interest" to "provide immediate relief to the Northern Triangle and to address the root causes of migration" from the region into the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

    Speaking to Mexicn President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday, Harris, tasked with heading up Washington's effort to dramatically reduce migration from Mexico and Central American nations, said that Washington and Mexico City need to team up to fight violence and corruption.

    Lopez Obrador told Harris that the US could count on Mexico's help in matters of immigration, and that he had a "specific proposal" in mind that he would like to discuss with her.

    Ahead of the meeting, the Mexican president demanded that Washington stay out of Mexico's internal affairs after showing tax records of payments from the US government to a local anticorruption watchdog which he said was working against his administration.

    "It is an interventionist act that violated our sovereignty," Lopez Obrador said, adding that his country had filed a formal diplomatic note of protest with the US Embassy.

    "That's why we're asking the [US government] to clarify this for us. A foreign government can't provide money to political groups," he emphasized.

    The watchdog, known as Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, has made numerous claims criticising the social democrat president, and publicly lists USAID as one of its financial supporters.

    Border Crisis

    A worker is seen at the site of a former oil field workers camp which is being used as a temporary housing facility for migrant children in Midland County, Texas, U.S. April 8, 2021.
    © REUTERS / PAUL RATJE
    'Superheroes Show Up Just in Time': VP Harris Reportedly Unaware Her Children's Book Found Its Way to 'Welcome Packs' For Migrant Kids
    The United States is facing its biggest immigration crisis in decades as tens of thousands of would-be illegal immigrants attempt to make their way into the country via the southern border with Mexico. US Customs and Border Protection data shows that border patrol officers encountered over 172,000 would-be migrants in March alone, detaining over 100,000 more in the month before that. The surge has stretched border patrol forces to the breaking point, and has caused major shortages of space for those being detained awaiting deportation - or, in the case of unaccompanied minors, resettlement. Republican lawmakers have had a field day posting footage and images of 'kids in cages' in detention facilities, of the same type that Democrats accused Donald Trump of operating during his presidency.

    Last month, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, one of the countries leading the way in sending migrants to the US, said that the Biden administration's "confusing" messages about a willigness to "take the children" contributed to the crisis.

    Conservatives have widely derided the Biden administration for scrapping nearly a dozen hardline Trump-era directives related to immigration during the Democrat's first weeks in office. The White House, meanwhile, has blamed Trump and the "cyclical" nature of migration for the crisis.

    Among the policies the Biden administration enacted in January were a halt to construction of the Trump border wall, a promise to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", a commitment to "restore and expand" the asylum system," and a "path to citizenship" for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already ilving in the US.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

