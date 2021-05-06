US Drawdown in Afghanistan Going 'According to Plan', Defence Secretary Austin Says

"So far, less than one week in, the drawdown is going according to plan," Austin said.
He added that Washington will do everything to make the drawdown deliberate, orderly and safe as well as to protect its people and the partners.
He also said the United States is shifting to a new bilateral relationship with the Afghan Security partners in which the two nations will work towards common goals in some new and different ways.
The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan began last week, following the original May 1 deadline agreed upon by the United States and the Taliban. A full withdrawal from the country would mark an end to the longest war in US history.
