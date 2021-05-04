Register
12:02 GMT04 May 2021
    A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017

    Swiss Foreign Ministry Confirms Female Diplomat's Death 'in a Fatal Accident' in Tehran

    Earlier on Tuesday, the semi-official Iranian news agency ILNA reported that the 52-year-old was the second-highest ranked employee at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, living on the 18th floor of the building from which she fell to her death.

    Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has said in a statement that a female diplomat passed away in northern Tehran on Tuesday as a result of an accident.

    "The FDFA confirms that a Swiss employee of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran died in a fatal accident [….]. The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family", the statement pointed out.

    The department added that they were in contact with the woman's family and local authorities in Iran. The woman's name was not disclosed.

    The statement comes after emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr that the woman who died after falling from a high-rise building in Tehran on Tuesday was "the first secretary of the Swiss Embassy" in the Iranian capital.

    Khaledi said the woman's body was found by a gardener after an employee who arrived at her apartment earlier on Tuesday discovered that she was missing. According to him, "the cause of her fall has yet to be determined". 

    Some Iranian media reports claimed that she was 52, while others put her age at 51.

    US-Iranian Ties

    Switzerland has represented US diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran severed relations shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
    Russian Foreign Ministry
    ‘Move Fast’: Zarif Urges US to Return to Nuclear Deal Before Iran’s Upcoming Presidential Election
    The two's current tensions have been in place since the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the reinstatement of crippling American sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    Tensions further escalated in January 2020, when top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad authorised by then-President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has signalled its willingness to rejoin the JCPOA, with Tehran stressing that it will only comply with the deal after all US sanctions against Iran are lifted.

