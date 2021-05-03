Blinken and Raab Hold Q&A Session as Day 1 of G7 Ministerial Meeting Wraps Up

Sputnik is live from London where UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are answering questions from the press following the first day of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting.
The US secretary of state, who arrived in London earlier in the day, also plans to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to the UK.
The gathering is the first in-person meeting of the member states' foreign ministers since April 2019. Last year, meetings were held in video conference format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
