Russia Ready to Discuss Strategic Stability Issues With US

"We are not yer aware from what angle [US President] Joe Biden's administration will address various aspects of arms control, including the anti-missile issues. At the same time, we are registering signals from Washington [showing] an intention to discuss the issues of strategic stability with us", Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman added that Moscow was prepared to have a substantive dialogue on the matter.
"However, we will not agree to anything without our interests and concerns being taken into account in return. If we manage to jointly arrive at a balance of interest then we can talk about agreements", the diplomat added.
The relationship between the two nations has deteriorated over recent years, with the US imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and organisations, also prohibiting American banks and funds from buying Russian government bonds during initial placement.
Washington also expelled ten Russian diplomats from the country, and Moscow responded with a proportionate expulsion of US diplomatic mission staff, also curbing the activities of American funds and NGOs controlled by the State Department in the country.
