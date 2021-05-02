Facebook Says Recent Ban on RT's Redfish Account Imposed by Mistake

"Access to the account of RT Redfish on Facebook was restricted by mistake by our automated tools and is now restored", a FB representative said, adding that Facebook apologises for the inconvenience.
On Friday, Redfish said that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards.
In recent months, Russian media outlets have frequently found their social media accounts blocked. In September 2020, Twitter downgraded the search result status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti's account. Twitter has previously done the same with the RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the website Baltnews and in March it deleted an interview on RT France with an EU lawmaker from the right-wing party National Rally for alleged violations of its community standards.
