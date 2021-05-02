Register
08:10 GMT02 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish flag. (File)

    Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara

    © AFP 2021 / ADEM ALTAN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    5102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105021082783956-turkey-term-genocide-has-to-be-used-for-washington-not-ankara/

    Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is "disappointed" by US President Joe Biden's decision to recognise the killing of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 as genocide, and urged Washington to backtrack on the move.

    Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has claimed the US president's recent recognition of events in 1915 as Turkey's genocide against Armenians can be put down to two reasons, saying they are related to domestic politics and Washington's drive to return to the international stage.

    "I guess, he [Joe Biden]'s trying to use such a phenomenon as a tool to come back to one part of the world. And I strongly believe that these two reasons are totally the wrong start for him and for US foreign policy", Oktay said in an interview with the state-run Turkish news network TRT World.

    He added that "just because of the promises made to those Armenian or Armenian-affected lobbies", one should not "make a historic decision" and "claim a nation responsible for a genocide".

    "The term genocide itself is not an easy word to use for anyone. If the word genocide has to be used, that has to be used for the United States, not for Turkey", the Turkish vice president argued without elaborating.

    The comments follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week expressing disappointment over Biden's remarks, which he said would have a "destructive impact", serving no purpose other than hindering bilateral ties.

    Erdogan warned the US against politicising the events of the past, and stressed that historians, rather than politicians, should decide how to label them. He also alleged that "radical initiatives of Armenian and anti-Turkish circles" were behind Biden's decision to recognise the genocide.

    "US President Biden made statements earlier. These are groundless claims that contradict history", the Turkish president said, advising America to "look at itself in the mirror".

    He asserted that the issue of genocide could be raised in connection with many American actions – from their treatment of indigenous peoples to the US wars in Vietnam and Iraq.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier stated that Ankara "entirely rejects" the US declaration to recognise the genocide. He also emphasised that Biden's move undermines the mutual "trust and friendship" between Washington and Ankara and that it has caused "a deep wound". Cavusoglu accused Washington of "distorting historical facts", something that he said would "never be accepted by the people of Turkey".

    "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring", Biden said in a statement on 24 May, timed to coincide with the 106th anniversary of the day Armenians commemorate the victims of the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, file photo
    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    It's Time to Return Incirlik & Kurecik Bases to Turkey, Reconsider Relations With US, Observer Says
    Some historians say that systematic deportations, starvation, and massacres conducted by the Ottoman Empire in areas mainly inhabited by Armenians left around 1.5 million dead. The governments of 23 countries plus several international organisations have recognised those events as a genocide of Armenians.

    Ankara, for its part, strongly rejects the term "genocide", insisting that the tragic events affected not only Armenians, but Turks as well. The Turkish government is for creating an international group of historians to arrive at an "objective" conclusion about these events after studying archival documents available in Turkey.

    Related:

    Khloe Kardashian Offers Biden Her Gratitude for Recognising Ottoman-Era Armenian Genocide
    People Rally Against US Recognition of Armenian Genocide in Turkey's Izmir
    German Armenia Genocide Vote May Cause Turkish Non-Partner Stance
    Tags:
    recognition, events, genocide, Armenia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Joe Biden, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse