00:06 GMT02 May 2021
    DPRK Blasts Biden for Touting 'Deterrence' With Fake Diplomacy, Warns of Consequences - Reports

    The North Korean leader's speech referred to the US policy review on the DPRK, in which the Biden administration said its main aim was full denuclearization of the country. Previously, Washington said that North Korea's nuclear program presents a serious threat to the US, and it will be working with allies to address it with "stern deterrence".

    North Korea has criticized US President Joe Biden's approach to bilateral issues, saying that Washington would suffer serious consequences if it continues to wage "hostile" policies towards Pyongyang, according to media reports citing the statements by the DPRK's foreign ministry.

    On Friday, the US said that it will continue to engage in negotiations with North Korea with the aim to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and will not look for a "grand bargain".

    ​"Now that the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation," the statement reportedly said.

    Earlier this month, reports from the US intelligence community indicated that North Korea may resume testing of its nuclear and missile technology in an attempt to reshape the region's security environment. In late March, North Korea confirmed that it tested new tactical guided missiles, considering this an implementation of the sovereign state's right to self-defense.
    The denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the United States, as well as the inter-Korean dialogue, stalled following the failed summit in Hanoi. As it became increasingly impatient under the economic difficulties brought by the tough sanctions, Pyongyang announced in late 2019 that it would resume its nuclear arms program and tried to put more pressure on Washington. 

    Meanwhile, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden are due to meet in Washington on May 21 for the first time since Biden was elected to further discuss North Korea. Inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.
    diplomacy, deterrence, US, missile tests, Joe Biden, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
