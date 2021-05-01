DPRK Blasts Biden for Touting 'Deterrence' With Fake Diplomacy, Warns of Consequences - Reports

North Korea has criticized US President Joe Biden's approach to bilateral issues, saying that Washington would suffer serious consequences if it continues to wage "hostile" policies towards Pyongyang, according to media reports citing the statements by the DPRK's foreign ministry.
On Friday, the US said that it will continue to engage in negotiations with North Korea with the aim to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and will not look for a "grand bargain".
"The U.S.-claimed "diplomacy" is a spurious signboard for covering up its hostile acts, and "deterrence" touted by it is just a means for posing nuclear threats to the DPRK," said Kwon Jong Gun, director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of North Korea's Foreign Ministry.— Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) May 1, 2021
"Now that the keynote of the US new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation," the statement reportedly said.
"The U.S. will face worse and worse crisis beyond control in the near future if it is set to approach the DPRK-U.S. ties, still holding on the outdated policy from Cold War-minded perspective and viewpoint," Kim said.— Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) May 1, 2021
Earlier this month, reports from the US intelligence community indicated that North Korea may resume testing of its nuclear and missile technology in an attempt to reshape the region's security environment. In late March, North Korea confirmed that it tested new tactical guided missiles, considering this an implementation of the sovereign state's right to self-defense.
The denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the United States, as well as the inter-Korean dialogue, stalled following the failed summit in Hanoi. As it became increasingly impatient under the economic difficulties brought by the tough sanctions, Pyongyang announced in late 2019 that it would resume its nuclear arms program and tried to put more pressure on Washington.
Meanwhile, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden are due to meet in Washington on May 21 for the first time since Biden was elected to further discuss North Korea. Inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.
