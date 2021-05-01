Tehran, Washington Reportedly Agree on Lifting of Sanctions Against Iran's Oil, Banking Sectors

On Thursday, US media reported that that the Biden administration was considering a "near wholesale rollback" of Trump-era Iran sanctions related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in a bid to end the months-long standoff over which side makes concessions first to restore the nuclear agreement to full working order.

Iran and the United States have reached an agreement in principle on the lifting of most sanctions against individuals and institutions, including the country's oil and banking sectors, the Fars News Agency reports, citing comments made by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran's top nuclear negotiator.

"Sanctions...on Iran's energy sector, which include oil and gas, or those on the automotive industry, financial, banking and port sanctions, all should be lifted based on agreements reached so far," Araghchi was quoted as saying.

In a separate statement on his Telegram account, Araghchi wrote that work on the nuclear deal at the ongoing Vienna talks had slowed, but that Saturday's negotiations helped clear up some issues.

"The discussions became clearer, the disagreements became more understandable and transparent...On some issues, we began to work on the text [of the agreement], and the process slowed down considerably."

Earlier Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to international organizations in Vienna, tweeted that "indisputable progress" had been made in the talks, and indicated that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA would reconvene at the end of next week.

"At which stage the Vienna talks on JCPOA restoration are? It's too early to be excited, but we have reasons for cautious and growing optimism," Ulyanov added. "There is no deadline, but participants aim at successful completion of the talks in approximately 3 weeks. Is it realistic? We will see."

Major Breakthrough

Araghchi's remarks may signal a major breakthrough in the standoff between Tehran and Washington on the restoration of the nuclear agreement, and a blow to hawks in Washington, and America's Israeli allies - who have sought to prevent any restoration of the treaty. They also potentially indicate a major softening of the Biden administration's previous rhetoric on the JCPOA - which demanded that Tehran dramatically reduce its nuclear enrichment activities before Washington would entertain any possibility of lifting sanctions.

On Thursday, US media reported that Washington was considering a "near wholesale rollback" of Trump-era Iran sanctions related to the nuclear deal in a bid to break the deadlock, with restrictions to be lifted reported to potentially include any prohibitions deemed inconsistent with the JCPOA, or which deny Iran the relief it was promised when it signed the agreement in 2015.

Officials indicated that restrictions to be lifted might even include those placed on the country by the Trump administration related to terrorism, the country's missile programme, or alleged 'human rights abuses', if it was deemed that the previous administration imposed them in an improper manner or in a way deliberately designed to bury the JCPOA forever.

The Islamic Republic has recently softened its own position on the sanctions rollback, replacing wording demanding that "all sanctions" be removed with the wording that 'all sanctions introduced after the JCPOA was signed' be scrapped. Speaking to Press TV on Thursday, Araghchi indicated that Iran was coordinating its position with Russia and China.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW