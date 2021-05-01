Russia Offers to Mediate Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Row

“We support the decision of Bishkek and Dushanbe to set up a joint working group… Russia is ready to facilitate by all political-diplomatic means the process of finding solutions to contentious issues,” Maria Zakharova told Sputnik in an interview.
The armed conflict over border demarcation between the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on Thursday, leaving dozens of people dead and injured. Kyrgyzstan announced a ceasefire on Thursday evening, to which Tajikistan agreed.
The sides said they would pull troops and military equipment from the border and back to the places of their permanent deployment. On Friday, armed clashes resumed, however, later the sides coordinated yet another ceasefire.
