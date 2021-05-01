Hatch Closure of SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience'

Watch a live broadcast of hatch closure of the Crew Dragon “Resilience” as NASA’s SpaceX crew is set to return to Earth.
The Crew Dragon spaceship, named Resilience, with four astronauts on board, including NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, will return to Earth on 1 May – several days later than planned. Although the spacecraft's landing was scheduled for 28 April, it had to be postponed because of the forecast bad weather at the landing area.
Join Sputnik’s live feed to stay tuned!
All comments
Show new comments (0)