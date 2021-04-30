Register
13:19 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project

    Bundestag MP Says Banning Nord Stream 2 Can Only Serve ‘Third Party' Seeking to 'Wreak Havoc'

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104821/84/1048218439_0:170:3036:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_8bf83c59c09b16946747a9c711115a00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104301082771496-bundestag-mp-says-banning-nord-stream-2-can-only-serve-third-party-seeking-to-wreak-havoc/

    Earlier, German MP Waldemar Herdt warned Berlin that rejecting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is currently over 95 percent complete, would be ‘political suicide’, and yielding to Washington’s pressure on the issue would be ‘absurdity and nonsense’.

    The European Parliament has “no authority” to make decisions on disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international payment system or shutting down the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is nearing completion, stressed German Bundestag politician Waldemar Herdt in an interview for Russian news network 360.

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party member noted that the European Parliament itself is an ‘artificially’ created instrument that wields its position to ostensibly demonstrate its importance.

    The Russian pipe layer vessel Akademik Cherskiy is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
    The Russian pipe layer vessel "Akademik Cherskiy" is pictured in the waters of Kaliningrad, Russia. Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is able to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    Waldemar Herdt warned that should Berlin back out of the Nord Stream 2 energy project, Germany would be facing penalties of around 12 billion euros and an urgent need to seek ways of covering its energy deficit. All this could seriously affect the economic situation in the country.

    Disabling SWIFT and banning Nord Stream 2 wouldn't benefit anyone except a "third party", hoping to "wreak havoc, devastation and hunger", the German MP stressed.

    New Spiral in Anti-Russia Sanctions

    The remarks come as over 50 European Parliament lawmakers tabled a resolution on 28 April proposing disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system and bringing to a halt the $10.5 billion Nord Stream 2 energy project over Moscow's alleged "aggression and continued destabilisation of Ukraine, hostile behaviour towards and outright attacks on EU member states and societies".

    European Parliament
    © CC BY 2.0 / European Parliament / European Parliament
    European Parliament

    The draft resolution "on Russia, the case of Alexei Navalny, the military build-up on Ukraine's border and Russian attacks in the Czech Republic," tabled by a group of mostly Eastern European lawmakers, suggested that if ongoing tensions over Ukraine spiralled into an outright “Russian invasion”, imports of "oil and gas from Russia to the EU [must] be immediately stopped…all assets in the EU of oligarchs close to the Russian authorities and their families in the EU need to be frozen and their visas cancelled".

    Tensions in war-torn eastern Ukraine between Kiev and the breakaway Donbass republics spiralled this spring after the Ukrainian government mobilised its troops and prompted fears of a general offensive.

    Moscow, which serves as a guarantor of the Minsk peace agreements, has urged calm and warned Kiev against any escalations.

    In relation to Alexei Navalny, the Wednesday resolution, adopted with 581 MEP votes in favour, 50 against and 44 abstentions, calls on EU member states to adopt an active stance on the arrest of opposition vlogger Alexei Navalny, referred to as "Russia's best known anti-corruption activist”.

    The proposal demanded his immediate release, and calls for an investigation into the alleged "poisoning" and "assassination attempt" against him.

    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
    Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021.

    Navalny was placed behind bars after returning to Russia in January over breaches of probation to his suspended sentence in a 2014 fraud case.

    Nord Stream 2

    MEPs underscored the importance of critically reviewing cooperation with Russia in diverse foreign policy projects such as Nord Stream 2.

    They strongly urged the EU to immediately halt the completion of the pipeline, which aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2

    Consisting of two 1,230-kilometre (764-mile) lines with a combined capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas annually, the project's operator estimated earlier this year that just 148 kilometres (92 miles) remained to be completed.

    Financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, German energy companies Uniper and Wintershall, as well as Austria's OMV, France's Engie, and the Anglo-Dutch oil concern Shell, the project has been in the US crosshairs since its conception, as Washington maintains the pipeline will increase western Europe's energy dependency on Russia.
    Two rounds of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 have been slapped by the US and some of its European allies as part of a push to torpedo the project, resulting in several European contractors, insurers, and certification firms to dropping out.

    Moscow regards the moves as an example of unfair competition seeking to boost American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe. German officials have also defended Nord Stream 2 as a completely economic endeavour.

     

    Related:

    'Plan B': Germany Reportedly Mulls Putting Construction of Nord Stream 2 on Hold Amid US Pressure
    Russian Vessel Starts Nord Stream 2 Pipelaying in Danish Waters
    Germany Wants Speedy Completion of Nord Stream 2, Clean Hydrogen From Russia, Saxony Chief Says
    Moscow on Potential Shut-Off of SWIFT: 'Let Them Try It, We'll Respond'
    Brussels Wants SWIFT Shut-Off, Halt to Russian Energy Use 'If Ukraine Aggression Continues'
    Tags:
    Alexei Navalny, SWIFT, Joe Biden, Russia, Russia, Germany, Germany, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse