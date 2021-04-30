Register
11:35 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Vladimir Putin meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

    US, China Must Avoid 'All-Out' Artificial Intelligence War, Former US Diplomat Kissinger Tells Media

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105511/00/1055110004_0:289:2615:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_6e8385b017453fff80ef177feb2e0797.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104301082770534-us-china-must-avoid-all-out-artificial-intelligence-war-former-us-diplomat-kissinger-tells-media/

    The former top diplomat's comments come amid fierce competition between two global superpowers, which is expected to lead to further tensions amid the tech race. He served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State for the Nixon administration during the Vietnam War, and paved the way for China and the US to build diplomatic ties in 1979.

    China and the United States must not spark a major tech race in artificial intelligence (AI), former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger warned in an interview with Die Welt this week, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Biden's Congress Speech 'Blasphemy' of Democratic Values, Cooperation Urged to Mend Ties, China Says
    The former top official called on governments to block China's rise while maintaining peace between Beijing and Washington.

    "It is fascinating not only economically, but also philosophically, because it will change the nature of human thinking about reality, which will affect all of us," Kissinger said in the interview, commenting on his interest in studying AI.

    He said the US needed to maintain a "high level of performance in AI", adding people should not assume China would dominate in the sector.

    “While both sides may have the theoretical capability of winning, neither side chooses to exercise it – they should limit it by some kind of understanding. Strive for it, because the alternative of an all-out conflict strains the imagination. The United States must always have an adequate defence. But in the hi-tech world, it must also work for coexistence,” he said.

    He said that public opinion believed China was "an inherent enemy" and the US should confront Beijing, but added such efforts would face "maximum" resistance from Beijing.

    “The big issue to look upon is not just to prevent Chinese hegemony, but to understand that if we achieve that objective – which we must – the need to coexist with a country of that magnitude remains,” he said.

    Kissinger also called for stronger ties between the US and Europe but warned differences between the two would "reduce Europe to an appendage of Eurasia".

    He said both sides did not have to "agree on every economic policy" but should have a "common concept" on directing the future of Atlantic regions "historically and strategically".

    “If Europe pursues a policy of taking advantage of American-Chinese disagreement, it will make confrontations all the sharper and crises all the more overwhelming. I am not in favour of a crusade against China. But I am in favour of developing a common strategic understanding so that the situation will not be inflamed further by constant manoeuvring for advantage,” he concluded.

    Ongoing Tech Race Between Beijing, Washington

    The comments come as China's senior envoy Yang Jiechi urged deeper cooperation between the two powers, adding the Chinese people would refuse those seeking to challenge "the Chinese Communist Party or China's political system and leadership".

    US president Joe Biden gave a speech this week accusing Beijing of being autocratic and called on lawmakers to approve trillions in funding to allow the US to compete with China.

    Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    $112bn US Endless Frontier Act Aimed at Countering Chinese Tech Set For Two-Week Delay, Senators Say
    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed the speech as "blasphemy and manipulation of democratic values" and urged for both sides to boost cooperation amid the tensions.

    The Chinese State Council also approved a $1.4tn initiative in May last year to build national tech self-sufficiency and decouple from western key technologies such as semiconductors, AI, 5G and green energy, among others.

    The Biden administration has been pushing for a Green New Deal valued over $2tn to build national infrastructure as well as boost semiconductor manufacturing capacity, roll out new energy vehicles, 5G, and other smart technologies.

    US lawmakers have also proposed legislation to fund $112bn for scientific and technological research amid the US trade war on China, but has faced delays for roughly two weeks due to hundreds of amendments, reports found.

    Related:

    Huawei to Build Standards, Specs for China's Digital Yuan Rollout as Tech Nationalist Momentum Grows
    Biden's Congress Speech 'Blasphemy' of Democratic Values, Cooperation Urged to Mend Ties, China Says
    $112bn US Endless Frontier Act Aimed at Countering Chinese Tech Set For Two-Week Delay, Senators Say
    Joe Biden Scraps Plans To Back Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax As Green New Deal Cost To Surpass $3tn
    Tags:
    Wang Wenbin, Yang Jiechi, Henry Kissinger, Artificial Intelligence (AI), tech wars, technology, Washington, Beijing, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse