Register
20:21 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Iranian opposition group protests outside a hotel, during a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2021.

    US State Dept: 'Big Challenges Remain' as 'Some Progress' Made Amid Ongoing JCPOA Talks

    © REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    4113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082588694_0:347:3024:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a8e59a091939e74bf8cab15f21eee6ed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104291082765166-us-says-progress-has-been-made-in-iran-nuclear-talks-deal-within-reach-but-long-road-remains-ahead/

    Over the last several weeks, signers of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been holding meetings in Vienna in an efforts to build a pathway to restoring both the US and Iran's compliance to the nuclear deal. Talks have been ongoing since early April.

    The US Department of State indicated on Thursday that progress is being made amid the ongoing Vienna talks, but that, ultimately, further discussion is necessary before an agreement can be officially reached.

    Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, told reporters during a briefing that a long road remains ahead in talks but that a deal seems within reach among negotiators.

    “We've been able to engage indirectly with the Iranian delegation in largely thoughtful business-like constructive dialogue but there is still a great distance to travel, and what we have said before about having more road ahead of us than road behind us, remains accurate,” Price said at a briefing.

    “It is fair to say that some progress has been made. We have a better understanding of what we might need to do, were Iran to go back into compliance, and it is our assessment that the Iranians have a better sense of what they would need to do to resume their compliance with the JCPOA.”

    However, he also underscored that "big challenges remain," and that indirects talks "are not on a cusp of a breakthrough."

    Price also relayed to reporters that the current standing with Iran is a "crisis that we inherited," and that it was a result that came from both the US and Iran "distancing themselves" from the measures outlined under the 2015 nuclear deal.

    Talks for both the US and Iran to resume JCPOA stipulations began in early April, although concerns that discussions would end surfaced after Iran's Natanz nuclear facility suffered setbacks to its electricity grid. At the time, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, called the attack "nuclear terrorism" and blamed the incident on Israel.

    Iranian officials have remained positive over the talks, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently remarking during a meeting with activists that an understanding could be reached with Washington so long as American negotiators proceed with "honesty."

    Rouhani also told cabinet members during a Wednesday meeting that the recent tape leak involving Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif came to be because the Vienna talks were "at the height of their success."

    Related:

    Israel Alarmed About US 'Completely Folding' to Iran Amid Vienna Talks on JCPOA Revival, Report Says
    Israeli Officials Say Vienna Talks May Ultimately Lead to US Returning to Iran Deal - Reports
    Iran Says Vienna JCPOA Talks 'on Right Track', Will Return to Compliance Once Sanctions Lifted
    Rouhani: Vienna Talks Could See JCPOA Fully Restored Soon If US Acts With ‘Honesty’
    Pompeo Touts ‘Toughest' GOP Sanctions Bill on Iran Amid Signs of Tentative Progress at Vienna Talks
    Tags:
    Vienna, Iran Nuclear Deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse