Register
18:51 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Newspaper vendor in Moscow.

    DIA Chief Accuses China and Russia of ‘Using COVID-19 Environment’ for Info War Against the West

    © Sputnik / Ilya Petalev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082764832_0:77:3072:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_1a90a62d8a0449332c7ee06008b67b61.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104291082764817-dia-chief-accuses-china-and-russia-of-using-covid-19-environment-for-info-war-against-the-west/

    The coronavirus pandemic has paralysed economies and caused up to 3 million premature deaths worldwide, but has also become an integral part of the geopolitical confrontation between the US and its allies against its adversaries.

    China and Russia are “using the COVID-19 environment to conduct information warfare aimed at undermining Western governments, attacking coalitions, and compelling economic and political outcomes in their favour,” the US Defence Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier has alleged.

    Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Berrier said “the evolving threat from the Covid-19 pandemic” had “major implications for our national security.”

    He didn't elaborate on the “information warfare” claims, but did add on the subject of the coronavirus that the DIA would be looking to secure additional funding for its National Centre for Medical Intelligence at Fort Detrick, Maryland to continue gathering intelligence on the pandemic.

    Peter Ben Embarek, right, gestures as Peter Daszak, left, approaches to bump fists with him before they leave the hotel with other members of a World Health Organization team for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    WHO Wuhan Mission Expert Advises Against Steep Reliance on US Intelligence on COVID-19
    In addition to causing a global health and medical emergency, the coronavirus has long been used by some governments to justify repressive actions at home, and to blame other nations for their own organisational and pandemic response failures. The US and China have made back and forth allegations for nearly a year now accusing one another of purposely or accidentally releasing the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen. US officials have claimed that China has sought to cover up the pandemic, while Beijing has alleged that US troops may have spread it in the city of Wuhan during the 2019 Military World Games. Covid-19-related allegations have also come up amid Western claims last year that Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea sought to hack into Western research institutions to steal data on vaccine developments.

    Back-and-forth claims of responsibility for the spread of the virus temporarily died down in the summer of 2020 after numerous media investigations discovered that Chinese, American, Canadian, and Australian scientists and academic institutions collaborated in bat coronavirus experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and contributed millions in grant money to the Chinese lab for bat virus research.

    Mutual recriminations reemerged in March 2021, however, with the US and its allies accusing China of muddying the waters in a recent fact-finding trip to Wuhan by a World Health Organisation (WHO) team. The WHO investigators dismissed these claims and urged critics to read their report, which presented four possibilities on how the pandemic began.

    In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
    © AP Photo
    Taiwan Says 25 Chinese Air Force Planes Entered Its Air Defence Identification Zone on Monday
    In his remarks before the committee, Berrier called China “the long-term strategic competitor to the United States,” and said that “as a pacing threat, [Beijing] poses a major security challenge,” particularly as it ramps up its military capabilities to enable it to “almost certainly…hold US and allied forces at greater risk and greater distances from the Chinese mainland.”

    Calling Russia’s military “an existential threat to the United States,” and pointing to the country’s “growing ability to project power with long-range precision cruise missiles,” Berrier said Russian military leaders “are incorporating lessons from Russia’s involvement in Syria into training and exercises as they improve their joint forces.” He went on to accuse Moscow of seeking to “dominate its periphery through whole of state efforts.”

    North Korea and Iran are other dangers to the US, the officer said, pointing to the former’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, and the latter’s “sophisticated military capabilities, broad proxy, and partner networks, and periodic willingness to use force against US and partner forces.”

    Related:

    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    UK To Use NHS App For Coronavirus Passport As CyberSecurity Concerns Mount
    Both Russian Planes With Aid for Coronavirus-Hit India Land in New Delhi - Photos
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse