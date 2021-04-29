Register
12:42 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    S-400 air defense system

    US Threatens Allies With More Sanctions Over Purchase of Russian Weapons

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    8224
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104291082761889-us-threatens-allies-with-more-sanctions-over-purchase-of-russian-weapons/

    The United States has applied its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) legislation against countries buying advanced Russian-made weapons, sanctioning China in 2018, and Turkey in 2020. Washington has also threatened India with restrictions, and warned Germany could be sanctioned for its participation in Nord Stream 2.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has threatened Turkey and other allies against any more purchases of Russian weapons, warning that countries could be subject to new sanctions if they fail to obey.

    “It’s also very important going forward that Turkey, and for that matter all US allies and partners, avoid future purchases of Russian weaponry, including additional S-400s – which again, bring Russia revenue, access, and influence,” Blinken said, speaking at a virtual ‘World Press Freedom Day Roundtable’ in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

    “Any significant transactions with Russian defence entities, again, could be subject to the law, to CAATSA, and that’s separate from and in addition to sanctions that have already been imposed,” the diplomat warned, stressing that the Biden White House would “follow the law going forward” insofar as CAATSA goes.

    Blinken added that Washington had been “very clear, very direct, and very consistent in urging Turkey to abandon the S-400 system,” and said that the Turkish military’s operation of the system “runs directly counter to commitments all allies made at the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw to reduce, not increase, dependencies on Russian equipment.”

    CAATSA in the Cradle

    Turkey’s decision to purchase S-400s from Russia in late 2017, and its continued refusal to fold to US pressure to abandon the weapons, prompted Washington to boot Ankara out of the F-35 fighter programme in 2019. In December 2020, the US slapped sanctions on the country’s defence sector. Ankara blasted the restrictions as an “open attack” on Turkish sovereignty and threatened to retaliate.

    Tensions between the two allies escalated further last week, when the Biden administration formally recognised the Ottoman genocide of Armenians during the First World War, prompting Turks to gather outside NATO’s Turkey headquarters in Izmir and the Incirlik Air Base in the country’s south and demanding Ankara’s exit from the Western alliance and/or the withdrawal of US forces from the base.

    US Congress
    © CC0
    US Lawmakers Urge More Pressure, Full CAATSA Sanctions Against Russia, Iran
    The US also used CAATSA in 2018 to target a Chinese defence procurement office over Beijing’s purchase of S-400s and 4++ generation Russian fighters, and has gone on to threaten to use the legislation against India, which penned its own S-400 contract with Russia, and against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 –the joint Russian-Western European energy infrastructure megaproject.

    Washington resorted to sanctioning allies after applying dozens of rounds of restrictions against Russia, with Trump administration Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf bragging last year that the US had actually “run out” of Russians to sanction. The Biden administration proved him wrong earlier this month, however, applying major new financial and banking sector restrictions against Russia, including 32 entities and individuals, six technology sector companies, and Russian sovereign debt. Moscow has threatened to retaliate.

    Related:

    'Schizophrenic Statements': Lavrov Questions Sanity of US Rhetoric on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Biden Admin to Hold Direct Conversations With Russia Regarding Moscow's Retaliation to Sanctions
    Taliban to Face Sanctions, Isolation if They Obstruct Afghan Peace Deal, US Envoy Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse