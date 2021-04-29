Register
12:42 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021.

    Biden's Congress Speech 'Blasphemy' of Democratic Values, Cooperation Urged to Mend Ties, China Says

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082757458_0:730:2047:1882_1200x675_80_0_0_da8864a7375619239923d56f7bfe15ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104291082761051-bidens-congress-speech-blasphemy-of-democratic-values-cooperation-urged-to-mend-ties-china-says/

    The Chinese official criticised US comments on the "inevitability" of competition between Washington and Beijing, media reports revealed on Thursday.

    Washington had violated international norms and used trade and economics for political gain to block China's rise, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Thursday.

    “Forcing other countries to accept one’s own democratic system and holding the banner of democracy to give orders to the whole world is blasphemy and manipulation of democratic values, which will only create division, hurt relations and undermine stability,” Wang said as reported by Bloomberg.

    He added China was "following a peaceful path of development" and believed cooperation was "a key factor in building relations" between the two powers.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019.
    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    Joe Biden Scraps Plans To Back Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax As Green New Deal Cost To Surpass $3tn
    The statement comes after US President Joe Biden gave a scathing speech to Congress on Thursday, claiming his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was "deadly earnest about [China] becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world”.

    “He and others – autocrats – think that democracy can’t compete in the 21st century with autocracies, because it takes too long to get consensus,” Biden said.

    The US president also urged lawmakers to back his "once-in-a-generation" investment in his $1.8tn families and education package.

    “We’re in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We’re at a great inflection point in history, we have to do more than just build back … we have to build back better,” he added.

    The news comes amid fierce competition between the two nations in the ongoing US trade war on China. 

    Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    $112bn US Endless Frontier Act Aimed at Countering Chinese Tech Set For Two-Week Delay, Senators Say
    The Biden administration has continued to back a $2tn USD Green New Deal aiming to build infrastructure across the nation along with new energy vehicles, 5G and other technologies.

    The proposal comes amid an executive order signed in February for a 100-day review of US tech supply lines, which comes amid a crippling semiconductor shortage triggered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    China's State Council proposed a $1.4tn initiative in May last year aimed at building tech self-sufficiency across the mainland, namely in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 5G, green tech and infrastructure.

     

    Related:

    Intel Enters Global Chipmaking Race, Pledges $20bn To Arizona Fab Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Efforts to Fund Self-Reliance 'Economically Unrealistic' Amid Tech War, Chip Crunch, TSMC Exec Says
    Controls On Chip Exports To China Will Not Work, Trade War May Cost US Up To $100bn, ASML Exec Says
    $112bn US Endless Frontier Act Aimed at Countering Chinese Tech Set For Two-Week Delay, Senators Say
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, competition, emerging technologies, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse