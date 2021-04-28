Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins Passes Away at the Age of 90

Collins joined NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on their journey to the Moon in July 1969, and flew around Earth's natural satellite as his crewmates landed on the surface.

Major General Michael Collins of the US Air Force Reserves, one of the three men to journey to the Moon during the Apollo 11 spaceflight, has passed away at the age of 90 after battling cancer.

Collins' family issued a statement on his Twitter page, confirming his passing and indicating that "he spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side."

Family Statement on Passing of Astronaut Michael Collins

"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did. We will honour his wish for us to celebrate, not mourn, that life," the statement said.

Collins' family asked for privacy, and promised that details on a funeral services would be forthcoming.

Born in Italy in 1930 to a career US Army officer, Collins joined the United States Air Force in the early 1950s, and selected as a candidate for the Apollo programme in 1963 along with twelve other men.

Collins flew to space twice, first aboard Gemini 10 in 1966, and then Apollo 11 in July 1969, becoming one of the first three astronaut of the 24 people to fly to the Moon under the Apollo programme. Collins did not land on the Moon, instead manning the command module orbiting the lunar surface while his colleagues Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on and walked on the Earth satellite.

Collins had the opportunity to fly to the Moon again aboard Apollo 14 in 1971, and Apollo 17 in 1972, but refused to do so, saying he did not want to fly again if Apollo 11 proved successful.

Between 1969 and 1971, he served assistant secretary of state for public relations for the Nixon administration. After that, between 1971 and 1978, he served as director of the newly created National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

