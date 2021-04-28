Moscow on Potential Shut-Off of SWIFT: 'Let Them Try It, We'll Respond'

The US threat to disconnect Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system has hung over Moscow's head for years, with Russia responding by creating a domestic alternative known as SPFS, a Russian acronym for 'System for Transfer of Financial Messages'.

Moscow is prepared for and will respond to any eventuality in which Russia is shut off from SWIFT, but doesn't feel that any country will risk such a shut-off, Andrei Krutskikh, special representative to the Russian president on international cooperation in the field of information security, announced on Wednesday.

"Let them try it...As far as the technological and military-political insurance against disconnection, one would have to ask the specific specialists in these areas. But 'our armoured train stands on the side track' so to speak, and we have full confidence in our strength and the power of our response," Krutskikh said, referencing a famous Soviet song from the pre-WWII period.

The official went on to suggest that the recent strengthening of Russia's defensive capabilities have helped prevent others from "taking risks" vis-a-vis Moscow.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Sputnik that Russia has the basis for an alternative to SWIFT, and that the government and Central Bank "should do everything to make this basis reliable, to guarantee complete independence and to safeguard against damage that someone may try to inflict upon us."

Earlier this year, Lavrov encouraged Russia and its foreign partners to move away from the use of the dollar in trade, and to create alternatives to payment systems controlled by the West.

Fears that the United States and its allies might cut Russia off from the Belgium-headquartered SWIFT system have been around since 2014 and the post-Cold War collapse of ties between Moscow and the West over the political crisis and civil war in Ukraine which followed the US and EU-backed coup in Kiev. Rumours of preparations for a cut-off have reemerged in recent weeks amid the continued worsening of relations between the Kremlin and the Biden administration, with Washington slapping Moscow with sweeping new sanctions and threatening follow-up actions in response to possible Russian "behaviour."

