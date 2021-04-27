Biden to Hold Direct Conversations With Russia Regarding Moscow's Retaliation to Sanctions

A senior Biden administration official revealed on Tuesday that US and Russian officials intend to discuss and clarify their respective positions regarding sanctions, which have inflamed tensions between the two nations and led to fallout in recent weeks.
"We will be having a very direct conversation with Russian counterparts in the coming days, and already have done so," the official said, noting that Washington does not wish to escalate tensions with Moscow.
Following the imposition of sanctions against 32 Russian entities and individuals, Washington moved to expel 10 Russian diplomats from the US and block US entities from securing Russian government bonds.
Moscow condemned the sanctions and, in response, banned eight US citizens from entering Russia, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray.
