Two Spanish Journalists Died After Ambush in Burkina Faso, Foreign Minister Says

"After we got in touch with Burkina Faso's authorities and the families of those missing, it was confirmed that most likely the bodies found in Burkina Faso are those of the two missing Spanish journalists. We are waiting for the final confirmation, these are sad news", Laya said at a press conference.
Confirma la ministra @AranchaGlezLaya a varios medios españoles que los cadáveres son del navarro @DavidBeriain director de la productora @93metros, y Roberto Fraile, cámara. Se encontraban con otros periodistas haciendo un reportaje en la zona. D.E.P. https://t.co/eJ2HMQn4TQ pic.twitter.com/xU8d87FBhK— David Soler Crespo (@david4soler) April 27, 2021
Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were injured and four others, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish reporter, were missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso's east.
