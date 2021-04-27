Russia Invites US to Start Strategic Stability Dialogue

Speaking at a session of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs and defence committees, Ryabkov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government with initiating negotiations on strategic weapons and global stability in his recent address to the parliament.
"The negotiations could be aimed at creating an environment for a conflict-free coexistence. I would like to note that we have already invited the administration of [US President Joe] Biden to launch strategic stability dialogue following on from what Vladimir Putin said, to discuss our concerns in this sphere and to find ways to solve the existing problems", Ryabkov said, as quoted by the upper house of the Russian parliament.
The proposal to start a dialogue between Moscow and Washington comes amid another round of escalating tensions between the two nations, as the US has accused Russia of carrying out hacking attacks and meddling in the 2020 presidential election.
Washington has expelled 10 Russian diplomats and sanctioned several individuals and entities, while American banks and funds have also been barred from purchasing ruble-based bonds during primary placements.
In response, Russia announced the expulsion of 10 American diplomats and recommended that US envoy John Sullivan to return Washington for consultations, also banning eight US citizens from entering the country and putting various restrictions on American diplomatic facilities.
