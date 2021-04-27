Register
10:27 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nigel Farage (R) and Donald Trump

    'No One Has His Charisma': Trump 'the Only Guy' Who Can Make 3rd Presidential Bid, Farage Says

    © Photo : Twitter / Nigel Farage‏
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    143
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106189/38/1061893818_0:113:1200:788_1200x675_80_0_0_88258b89206460ece6ff97a506cbc245.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104271082738026-no-one-has-his-charisma-trump-the-only-guy-who-can-make-3rd-presidential-bid-farage-says/

    During a campaign rally in Arizona in October 2020, then-US President Donald Trump invited Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage on stage, introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe". Farage responded by touting Trump as "the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life".

    Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage has described his Monday half-an-hour sit-down with former US President Donald Trump at the latter's home in Mar-a-Lago as a "meeting of friends", focusing on topics related to the Queen and Prince Philip, Britain's vaccine rollout, and the 2024 US presidential election, among other things.

    Will Trump Run for Presidency for Third Time?

    In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Farage said the ex-POTUS is "thinking very, very hard" about running in the 2024 elections as he remains in "listening mode" at Mar-a-Lago.

    He added that Trump "has got a massive decision to make" on his possible third run, describing the 45th president as "the only guy that can do it". According to the Brexit Party founder, "no one" has Trump's charisma.

    When asked about the reaction, Farage said the former POTUS "listened" and that he was "in a listening frame of mind".

    A moving truck is parked outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. President Donald Trump is expected to return to his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
    © AP Photo / Terry Renna
    A moving truck is parked outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. President Donald Trump is expected to return to his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

    The UK politician also said that Trump voiced unhappiness "at the way the last [3 November 2020 US] election was conducted", adding that the ex-president currently believes the Democrats are "drifting to the left". Trump has repeatedly refused to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, heaping scorn on what he described as "the most corrupt elections" in US history.

    Postal Voting and Attitude to Biden

    Asked whether Trump made any comments on the Biden administration, Farage said he doesn't think the 74-year-old is "bothered about Mr Biden at all".

    "He doesn't really think he's in the lead and he thinks the Democrats are drifting in a leftwards direction", Farage noted.

    According to Farage, the two also touched upon the issue of mail-in voting, with the Brexit Party founder insisting that "America has to take France's lead and stop this from happening", an apparent nod there being no mail-in voting in France. Trump, ahead of the 2020 US election, said that mail-in voting "is going to be catastrophic" and may make the US "a laughing stock all over the world".

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2021
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2021

    Separately, Farage told The Telegraph that Trump has lost weight and is looking "really very happy". According to the 57-year-old, the ex-POTUS "is playing lots of golf and loving it".

    Trump's Admiration for British Queen 'Unrivalled', Farage Says

    During the Mar-a-Lago sit-down, Trump also expressed his concern for Queen Elizabeth II who is "going through a really tough time", following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Farage said.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.
    "His admiration for her is unrivalled with anybody else in the world. I don't think he respects anybody else quite like he does the Queen. He loves the UK and he loves the Queen. He was concerned at the pictures of her being by herself, looking cut up", the UK politician pointed out, adding that Trump "reaffirmed his huge respect for what she does".

    In connection with Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March 2021, Farage mentioned that Trump said his "views on Meghan are well known". Last year, the former POTUS stated that he was "not a fan" of Meghan Markle.

    Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo
    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    In the 7 March tell-all interview, Prince Harry claimed the Royal Family has cut him off financially and his father Prince Charles stopped answering the phone following the Sussexes departure from the royal household, which was reportedly provoked by racism in the British media.

    Trump Praises Brexit in Light of 'Tremendous' Vaccination Rollout in UK

    Farage said that Trump had lauded UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his country's vaccination programme during the Monday meeting, adding the former US president "continues to wish Boris Johnson well".

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump pose during a group photo during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Peter Nicholls
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump pose during a group photo during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
    "He [Trump] was very excited to hear about the vaccine rollout in Britain compared to Europe, which was tremendous. It basically reaffirmed his view on Brexit and was pretty positive that this thing works", Farage added.

    The EU and the UK remain embroiled in a bitter row over the export of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Anglo-Swedish manufacturer. Brussels accuses London of blocking exports of the inoculation as the bloc struggles to obtain sufficient supplies to speed up its vaccination programmes.

    President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Says He Had 'Tough Talk' With Johnson Over Huawei, Threatened to Stop 'Doing Business' With UK
    The EU has so far fully vaccinated 7% of its population, as compared to Britain's 15%, according to the latest figures from the UK Department of Health.

    He went on to say that Trump "understands that a lot of these political arguments cross in a way that makes the pond look very small" and that the 45th president "continues to be very hopeful for UK-US relations to get closer and still wants a US-UK trade deal to be done".

    Related:

    UK Queen Thanks Public for 'Support and Kindness' in First Statement Since Prince Philip's Funeral
    Prince Harry Reportedly Returns to California as Queen is Expected to Celebrate Birthday 'Alone'
    Nigel Farage's Brexit Party Officially Renamed to 'Reform UK' by Electoral Commission
    Farage’s ‘Gerald Ratner’ Moment: By Endorsing Blair, Brexit Party Leader Has Destroyed His Own Brand
    Tags:
    vaccine, election, interview, Queen Elizabeth II, Brexit, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, US, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse