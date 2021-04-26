Register
06:56 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the Armenian diaspora rally in front of the Turkish Embassy after U.S. President Joe Biden recognized that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2021.

    As Armenians Hail Biden's Decision to Recognise Genocide, Why is Israel Unlikely to Follow Suit?

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082722391_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_12616124bf16432f991ccce8a0a9cc36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104261082722226-as-armenians-hail-bidens-decision-to-recognise-genocide-why-is-israel-unlikely-to-follow-suit/

    Joe Biden's recognition of the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide has already sparked a diplomatic row between the US and Turkey, who claimed the move undermined the two's mutual "trust and friendship". An Armenian community in Israel believes that Tel Aviv's thriving trade with Ankara is among the reasons it will not follow in Washington's footsteps.

    On Saturday, when US President Joe Biden recognised on the Armenian genocide that was carried out by the Ottoman Empire 106 years ago, Diana Galstyan, a spokesperson for the Union of the Armenian Communities in Israel, breathed a sigh of relief.

    Dark Page in History

    She says she and her community were happy at the decision taken by the American president.

    "We have been waiting for this for a long time. It was a dark page in the history of mankind, and we are happy that that injustice has been corrected. It was an important decision and we hope that other countries will follow suit", she said.

    The trouble is that nations are not standing in line to recognise the massacres of 1915-1923, where up to 1.5 million Armenians were slaughtered by the Ottomans, as genocide. 

    As of today, only 30 countries have officially recognised the events of those days as genocide but Israel, to which Galstyan immigrated when she was a child and where she currently resides, is not one of them. And this frustrates her and others in the community.

    "It is a shame that Israel hasn't done it so far. Israel should have been one of the first countries to recognise the Armenian suffering precisely because of the tragedy of the Jewish people and the Holocaust they have been through".

    Money Speaks Louder Than Values

    Yet, Israel is dragging its feet and the reason for this, says Galstyan, is the Jewish state's relations with Turkey.

    Although cracks have appeared in them in recent years following the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident where ten Turkish nationals lost their lives, and as a result of Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip, trade between the two nations actually flourished

    And so did the two countries' security cooperation and military deals. 

    Since 1996, when the first military pact was signed, the two states have cooperated on a number of defence projects. They shared intelligence, exchanged pilots, and took part in joint military drills. Turkey has also purchased Israeli drones and other military equipment, deals that at times reached billions of dollars.

    However, for Galstyan, a steady flow of cash cannot be an excuse, and she says it cannot be a substitute for values.

    "Recognising the genocide is not a political thing. It is about morals and values. Every year, during the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, we say 'never again' but history can repeat itself if such [crimes as the Armenian genocide] are not acknowledged".

    Members of a Turkish political party hold national flags during a protest near the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay says his country won't bow to threats in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria.
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Change of Mood or Wind of Change? Why US Refrained From Recognising Armenian Genocide Up Until Now
    Galstyan along with other members of her community that make up some 10,000 people tried to change that equation. She says that in the past they held multiple rallies and demonstrations to draw politicians' attention to their cause.

    They sent letters to decision-makers, gave out interviews to the media, and led a fierce campaign to raise awareness. 

    These and other measures, however, yielded almost zero results and the reason for this, believes Galstyan, is that Israel doesn't invest in educating its younger generation about the tragedy of the Armenian people.

    "The majority of the Israeli public doesn't know anything about the genocide. Israel's history books don't mention the massacres, kids are not taught about it at school, and this is happening in a country that went through its own Holocaust".

    And this is also the reason why Galstyan believes that things are unlikely to change for the better, which means that Israel will not recognise the Armenian genocide any time soon.

    "At the end of the day, it is all about money and politics. They decide everything. We hope that the decision of Joe Biden will change Israel's attitude towards this issue but I am not that optimistic anything is going to change".
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Turkey, US, Israel, Armenian Genocide, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse