Oscars 2021 Night: What to Expect From This Year’s Pandemic-Impacted Ceremony

After a two-month delay due to the global health crisis, the 93rd Oscars will take place Sunday; in the US at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, and in the UK the show begins at 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, 26 April.

As this year’s 93rd Academy Awards is coming closer, let’s look at what the Sunday night has in store for tens of millions of viewers across the world.

The ceremony, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at both Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In line with pandemic rules, only the nominees, their invited guests, and presenters are permitted to attend in person.

The Oscars will again be hostless, for the third year in a row, but celebs, including Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon will be there in person to present awards.

As for the audio part, the following artists are scheduled to take the Dolby Theatre stage: Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, with their hit “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7; H.E.R., singing “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah; Leslie Odom Jr., singing “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami… and many others.

Will We See a Red Carpet?

The red carpet ceremony will be scaled down and will stream on the ABC website or app beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the Academy's Twitter feed starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Nominees in a Nutshell

David Fincher’s "Mank" is an undeniable leader for best movie, having racked up 10 nominations. "Nomadland" is a strong rival, as is “Promising Young Woman”.

Among the notable Best Actor nominees are Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal" and Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

The Best Actress award could go to Viola Davis for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," or Vanessa Kirby, who starred in "Pieces of a Woman".