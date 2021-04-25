Register
06:09 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Men on camelback transport goods from a town as they return towards Barrah, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad, Friday, April 20, 2012

    Israel-Chad Ties May Change Completely With President Deby's Death, Opposition Head Says

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105530/27/1055302792_0:236:4637:2844_1200x675_80_0_0_738c4655080b5ee4e44f74833fbb3117.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104251082717282-israel-chad-ties-may-change-completely-with-president-debys-death-opposition-head-says/

    Succes Masra believes relations with Israel were established with one goal in mind - to keep President Deby in power, and that cooperation in the spheres of hi-tech, development, and agriculture were not even on the agenda.

    When Succes Masra, the head of Chad's opposition and the leader of the party Transformers, met President Idriss Deby a month ago, he says he saw a "very tired man".

    "I saw that he was exhausted mentally and physically and it was obvious that he was tired of power", he recalls.

    During that two-hour meeting, Masra tried to convince the president that he was focusing too much on the past. He tried to explain to him that Chad needed a change and that change was only possible if Deby stepped down, making room for the younger generation in the African nation.

    FILE PHOTO: Chad President Idriss Deby watches a rally in N'Djamena April 15, 2006. Deby's supporters paraded victoriously through the streets of the capital N'Djamena on Saturday but many nervous residents feared rebels fighting to topple him may return.
    © REUTERS / Claire Soares
    FILE PHOTO: Chad President Idriss Deby watches a rally in N'Djamena April 15, 2006. Deby's supporters paraded victoriously through the streets of the capital N'Djamena on Saturday but many nervous residents feared rebels fighting to topple him may return.

    The opposition politician was also one of those who have been calling to boycott the April elections. But despite his efforts, they were held, with Deby winning yet another term.

    If it wasn't for the tragic events of last Tuesday, when Deby was killed on a battlefield, he would have continued to govern the country that he has been in charge of for the past 30 years.

    Uncertain Future

    Now, the future looks uncertain. Shortly after Deby's death, the Chadian Army announced the formation of a transitional council that will run the country for the next 18 months. It will be headed by Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the slain leader.

    It is likely that Mahamat will stick to his late father's policies and will make zero adjustments to the country's foreign policy. 

    But for Israel, who is watching the developments closely, the change of leaders is still a cause for concern.

    Chadian troops patrol the streets (File)
    © AP Photo / SUNDAY ALAMBA
    Chadian troops patrol the streets (File)

    In 2019, Chad became the third Muslim country to normalise relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. 

    That recognition opened a new market for Israel, it gave the Jewish state another avenue of access to Africa, it shortened flights to remote destinations and, most importantly, it showed that a normalisation agreement was possible even if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained unresolved.

    In Pursuit of Personal Interests 

    For Deby, the interests were different. With Chad suffering from water shortages and food scarcity, ties with Israel were important to get the African nation out of a deep economic abyss. It was also instrumental in bringing in Israeli technology and innovation. 

    Masra, however, says the Chadian president was pursuing quite another agenda.

    "Deby didn't go to Israel for hi-tech, science, agriculture, or development projects. He went there to seek protection. He went there for security. He wanted to remain in power and was willing to use any tool that would help him to remain at the helm".

    While it is not clear what role, if at all, Israel played in "keeping Deby in office", Chad and the Jewish state did cooperate on a number of security projects, the main one being to contain terrorism in the region.

    Throughout the years, terrorists from Boko Haram and other extremist groups, have killed more than 30,000 Chadians. Three million others have been displaced because of insurgencies in the area.

    Mahamat Idriss Deby, also known as Mahamat Kaka, named interim president by a transitional council of military officers, is seen during a news conference in Ndjamena, Chad, April 20, 2021 in this still image taken from a video
    © REUTERS / Chad TV/Reuters TV
    Mahamat Idriss Deby, also known as Mahamat Kaka, named interim president by a transitional council of military officers, is seen during a news conference in Ndjamena, Chad, April 20, 2021 in this still image taken from a video

    Deby was trying to curb them and for Israeli officials, he was a man they could rely on. But for ordinary Chadians, says Masra, that cooperation in the field of security went unnoticed and it didn't bring about any visible results. 

    And this is why the head of the opposition believes, they might be revised.

    "It will depend on the transition of power, of course. But I do believe that the nature of those relations will change. They will no longer be relations between Israel and Deby. If those ties to continue, they will be between countries, not politicians, who pursue self-interests".
    Tags:
    terrorism, Terrorist, Terrorism, Idriss Deby, Chad, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse