06:09 GMT25 April 2021
    A U.S. Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors as family units sit on the sideline after about 70 migrants crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.

    It's About Time: Kamala Harris, Mexican President to Discuss 'Root Causes of Migration'

    World
    by
    111
    Sputnik International
    On Saturday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz joined New Hampshire GOP members in lambasting Kamala Harris for failing to visit the nation's southern border, where the situation, according to many, is quickly "spiraling out of control".

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will sit down with US Vice President Kamala Harris on 7 May for online talks that will focus on migration-related issues, among other things, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted on Saturday.

    According to Ebrard, the two will discuss Mexico's tree-planting programme. The latter stipulates paying local farmers so that they can plant fruit and timber trees on one million hectares of land in Mexico in the next few years, which may help keep farmers from leaving their country and migrating to the US.

    The VP's office did not single out the tree-planting project, saying in a statement that the 7 May meeting will focus on "the common goals of prosperity, good governance, and addressing the root causes of migration".

    The announcement comes shortly after an array of protesters in New Hampshire called on the US vice president to tackle migration as she visited the Granite State to promote the Biden administration's hefty infrastructure proposal.

    In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas.
    On Friday, demonstrators gathered in the town of Plymouth, urging Harris to visit the US-Mexico border as President Joe Biden's point person to tackle the migration crisis. The protesters brandished signs that read "Mexico —2,254 mi", "Hey Kamala/Stop the illegal invasion/Go visit Mexico", and "Impeach Biden-Harris". Harris was appointed the Biden administration's migration czar in late March, and neither she nor Biden have visited the country's southern border yet.

    The New Hampshire Republican Party (NHGOP) later tweeted that "as you [Kamala Harris] travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for [Democratic Senator] Maggie Hassan".

    This was echoed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz who also berated Harris for failing to visit the nation's southern border, tweeting that the vice president's "GPS got confused" and that she visited "the wrong border".

    The remarks followed recent data showing that encounters with illegal immigrants on the US southern border over the last month skyrocketed by 72 percent, compared to February.

    Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, U.S. in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021
    A migrant surge overwhelming US border security agencies previously prompted Washington to open new temporary facilities and allocate resources from other parts of the country. Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection unit confirmed that 300 of its field agents had been reassigned to the southern border.

    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, 19 March 2021
    ‘Fix the Problem You Created’: Biden Slammed for Thanking Migrants for 'Choosing US' in Video Message
    Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council labour union, for his part, told Fox News last week that security agents had apprehended more than 1,600 migrants during the preceding 24 hours, adding that this is "really getting pretty much at a point they haven't even seen in their 20-year career".

    Also last week, President Biden, who reversed the Trump administration's refugee-related policy, referred to the situation on the US southern border as a "crisis" for the first time since he assumed office on 20 January.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
