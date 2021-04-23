UK Spy Chief Fears West Facing 'Moment of Reckoning' Amid China's Growing 'Technological Weight'

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly met with British politicians and peers sanctioned by Beijing to inform them that he was working together with the Biden administration to boost a 'global coalition' to 'confront China over its supposed push for global supremacy.

China's immense "technological weight" should be of tremendous concern to the West, and Britain and its allies must 'act urgently' to prevent Beijing from gaining dominance in key technologies, Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) - Britain's powerful signals and cybersecurity intelligence service, has said.

"The threat posed by Russia's activity is likely finding a vulnerability on a specific app on your phone - it's potentially serious, but you can probably use an alternative," Fleming said, speaking at Imperial College London on Friday. "However, the concern is that China's size and technological weight means that it has the potential to control the global operating system," the spy suggested.

"States like China are early implementors of many of the emerging technologies that are changing the digital environment," Fleming added, noting that Beijing's vision of the future of cyberspace doesn't mesh with that of the West, and influences "the debate around international rules and standards."

The spy warned that the West faces "a moment of reckoning," and that China could, in the space of decades, come to "dominate" all key emerging technologies - including artificial intelligence, genetics and biology unless the West does something now. For a start, Fleming urged the UK to create "sovereign technologies" in fields including cryptography and quantum tech to protect its sensitive information.

Calling today's UK a "global cyber power" and a "big animal in the digital world," Fleming urged the country not to rest on its laurels, warning that "historic strength does not mean we can assume we will be in the future."

"Without action it is increasingly clear that the key technologies on which we will rely for our future prosperity and security won't be shaped and controlled by the West," he said.

GCHQ is known to be closely tied to the National Security Agency (NSA), the powerful US intelligence agency outed by former contractor Edward Snowden for engaging in mass illegal mass surveillance against ordinary Americans and citizens of countries around the world. Together, GCHQ, the NSA, and security agencies of Canada, Australia and New Zealand come together to form the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance.

