Turkey to Start Using Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Soon, Health Minister Says

"We currently use two vaccines, and we are working to increase their number. In the near future, our arsenal will include Russian vaccine Sputnik V," Koca told reporters.
This comes after earlier on Thursday the Ministry of Interior said that Turkey would implement the three-day nationwide lockdown from the evening of April 22 until the morning of April 26 to prevent an increase in coronavirus infections during the national holiday.
The Turkish government has recently increased COVID-19 restrictions due to the rise in the number of new cases. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has been growing steadily since the beginning of spring, and has climbed to more than 60,000 new infections in 24 hours last week.
