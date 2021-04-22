US Embassy in Russia Confirms That Sullivan Has Left the Diplomatic Mission and is On His Way to DC

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has left the diplomatic mission and is on his way to Washington, the US embassy confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday.
"We can confirm that Ambassador Sullivan is on his way to Washington, DC," the embassy said.
Sullivan will briefly travel to the United States for a family visit and consultations with the US presidential administration. He is set to return to Moscow in the coming weeks.
Earlier this month, the United States imposed new sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions for Moscow's alleged cyber attacks and other hostile acts against US interests. The United States also expelled ten Russian diplomats from the country and prohibited US entities from purchasing ruble-based bonds.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the fresh round of sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response, Russia banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
All comments
Show new comments (0)