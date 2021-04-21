Prince Harry Reportedly Returns to California as Queen is Expected to Celebrate Birthday 'Alone'

The Duke of Sussex, who came back to his home country last week to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, was expected to stay with his family for at least a couple of days more but it seems that the prince was in a rush to be reunited with his heavily pregnant wife Meghan and one-year-old son Archie.

Prince Harry is now back in California, the Daily Mail reports, suggesting that the duke flew to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning after leaving London on an American Airlines flight, just a day before the 95th birthday of his grandmother, the Queen.

Harry’s MPV car was spotted leaving the American airport’s private terminal and then arriving at his and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito at 4pm, driven by a chauffeur. This terminal is usually reserved for very rich travelers or celebrities, the outlet notes.

The prince was not seen getting in or out of the vehicle, but the media suggests this is clear that the runaway prince has left his home country now - without settling a family rift caused by his move overseas, and exacerbated by the Sussexes' "tell-all" interview to Oprah Winfrey which aired in March.

© REUTERS / POOL Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021

During the programme, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there had been some concerns in the royal family over the skin colour of their son Archie while Meghan was pregnant with him. Prince Harry also complained that he was “cut off” financially by his father Prince Charles who stopped taking his phone calls when he and Meghan left the palace and embraced life overseas in spring 2020.

The father-son relationship has healed with time, Harry said in the interview, but he still suggested that his father and brother, Prince William, were “trapped” in the institution.

The two future kings were “outraged” by these comments, according to reports.

Prince Harry, who walked and sat separately from his brother and father during Prince Philip's funeral, was later seen chatting to Prince William after being first approached by his sister-in-law Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The conversation seemed friendly, but it’s unclear what went on behind closed doors after the service ended.

According to reports, Harry held a “face-to-face” meeting with his father and brother at Windsor Castle, as Charles and William had apparently decided not to meet with the Duke of Sussex separately for fear their words could be “misconstrued", and they each wanted a witness in case any of their comments spilt into the wider public from “Harry’s camp”, several reports suggested.

The precaution was apparently inspired by Harry’s phone conversations with his relations after the Oprah interview, which were described in the media as “unproductive”. Prince William is said to have been very frustrated with his younger brother for discussing the substance of their conversations with outsiders.

Shortly after the alleged family “summit” that followed Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Charles left for his Welsh residence in Llwynywermod to continue the official period of royal mourning which will end on Thursday.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.



HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.



This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

Neither Charles nor William are expected to visit the Queen on 21 April when she turns 95. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is expected to spend the day alone with her closest circle of aides, corgis and some unspecified family members – the first birthday she has spent in 73 years without her husband Philip who died on 9 April. The official Trooping the Colour celebration is planned for 12 June but will be much lower key than usual because of coronavirus restrictions.