Register
11:53 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel during Istanbul summit

    Merkel Says She Criticizes Putin to His Face, Not Behind His Back After Biden's ‘Killer’ Jab

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106927/71/1069277164_0:202:2923:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_09d49af6245f9a396de9007664aa55a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104201082679654-merkel-says-she-criticizes-putin-to-his-face-not-behind-his-back-after-bidens-killer-jab/

    Joe Biden sparked a diplomatic scandal with Moscow last month after agreeing with a journalist’s characterization of Vladimir Putin as a “killer” who would be made to “pay a price” for Russia’s alleged meddling in American elections. Putin brushed off the remarks, wishing Biden “good health” and suggesting he was projecting US sins onto Russia.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that she is not afraid of criticizing her Russian counterpart to his face.

    “As far as Mr. Putin is concerned, I will tell you in my own words: if we’re talking about criticism, I don’t hide it. I tell him directly about it, including in our personal conversations. This is my way of dealing with the fact that we do not agree with everything that goes on in Russia in the area of human rights,” Merkel said, speaking at a meeting of the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday, and answering a colleague’s question about whether she considers Putin to be a “killer.”

    “I have already mentioned the topic of [Alexei] Navalny, but can name any other topics,” the chancellor noted, adding that there are “all kinds of other human rights issues when it comes to Russia.”

    At the same time, Merkel emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with Russia, and defended Nord Stream 2.

    A picture shows a land connection point of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Solovyova
    Merkel Defends Nord Stream 2, Says EU-Level Disagreements on Pipeline Result of ‘Political Struggle’
    Putin and Merkel have known one another for nearly two decades, first meeting in 2002, several years before the German politician became chancellor in 2005. In the years since, the Russian president, who worked in the former East Germany for years and speaks fluent German, and Merkel, who was raised in East Germany and is known to speak Russian, have established a pragmatic, businesslike relationship.

    Late last year, commenting on Merkel’s plans to retire after the upcoming September federal elections, Putin said he and the chancellor have “maintain quite good personal relations,” and that “relations between our countries remain at a rather high level.” When asked whether he would miss her, Putin indicated that “she is not going anywhere yet.”

    Merkel has stated repeatedly in the past that when it comes to Russia, she believes “that controversial topics can be solved through dialogue.”

    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during arrivals for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
      German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during arrivals for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
      © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak during a meeting on the sidelines of an international peace conference on Libya in Berlin, Germany.
      Germany Libya Peace Conference
      © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky
    • French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive for a working session at the Elysee Palace Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Paris. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's president are meeting for the first time at a summit in Paris to find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
      © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 1, 2018
      Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. December 1, 2018
      © Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
      Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
      © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    • This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
      This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
      © Sputnik / Aleksey Druzhinin
    • Putin gives Chancellor Merkel flowers, May 21, 2018
      Putin gives Chancellor Merkel flowers, May 21, 2018
      © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017
      German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017
      © REUTERS / Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
    1 / 8
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during arrivals for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

    Merkel’s comments Tuesday come in the wake of last month’s diplomatic flap between Moscow and Washington over President Biden’s agreement with a journalist’s characterization of Putin as a “killer” who will be made to “pay a price” for Russia’s alleged malevolent meddling in America’s elections. The remarks prompted Russia to recall its ambassador to Washington, but Putin himself brushed off the comments, wishing Biden well. The Biden administration followed up the “killer” remarks with a new package of sanctions last week.

     

    Related:

    Putin Tells Merkel, Macron Russia Ready to Restore Interaction With EU, If Sees Interest
    Germany's Merkel Says Will Not Interfere in Dispute Over Possible Successor
    Live Updates: German Chancellor Merkel Gets AstraZeneca Vaccine Jab
    Merkel Defends Nord Stream 2, Says EU-Level Disagreements on Pipeline Result of ‘Political Struggle’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Seen on the flight deck of the space shuttle Challenger, astronaut Sally K Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, became the first American woman in space on 18 June 1983.
    The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse