US Ambassador's Return to Russia to Depend on Further Developments in Relations, Kremlin Says

Earlier in the day, Sullivan confirmed he would travel to Washington for consultations later this week and would return to Moscow within several weeks.
"Usually, ambassadors' return after consultations in their capitals is based on expediency. We see that the relations are currently at the lowest point," Peskov told reporters, asked when and on what conditions Sullivan can return to Moscow.
"The unfriendly measures implemented against Russia trigger certain consequences. There are also measures that our side implements in response, and there are also certain contacts, for instance, yesterday's contacts between Sullivan and [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev that took place yesterday for discussing the situation. If this is expedient, then I believe the ambassadors will return and start fulfilling their duties," Peskov added.
