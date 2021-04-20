Putin Will Participate in US-Organised Climate Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the climate summit organised by the United States, Kremlin confirmed.
US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the summit that will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously told Sputnik that bilateral contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and other heads of state were not planned within the framework of the upcoming summit.
On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Putin had accepted the invitation, that he would speak at the April 22 meeting via video conference and outline Russia's approaches to this issue. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed preparations for the summit.
The US-led climate summit is part of the Biden administration's initiatives to demonstrate the United States' commitment to combating climate change after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord.
