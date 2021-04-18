Register
15:43 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research centre, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran.

    Iran’s Plans for 60% Uranium Enrichment Are ‘Decisive Response’ to Enemy’s Plot, Lawmaker Says

    © AFP 2021 / HO
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082609346_0:0:2730:1537_1200x675_80_0_0_22735d8b92f62e3f2d38344b47e3dd31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082663555-irans-plans-for-60-uranium-enrichment-are-decisive-response-to-enemys-plot-lawmaker-says/

    Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says Iran has now proved to be fully capable of making good on its promises with regard to nuclear activity in a really short time frame.

    Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has referred to his country’s recent decision to start enriching uranium to 60 percent purity as a “decisive response” to what he said is “the enemy's scheme” to undermine Tehran’s position in the Vienna talks.

    Qalibaf said the ambitious plan is in keeping with Article 1 of the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions – legislation that the Iranian parliament passed last December. He stressed that the fact that it was made possible to deliver on the plan in such a short period indicates that little time now separates decision-making from real action in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear industry.

    A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken last week and obtained by Reuters on April 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
    A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken last week and obtained by Reuters on April 12, 2021.

    “Today, it can be said that we will achieve whatever we want with the grace of God Almighty in a short time", Qalibaf said, as cited by Press TV, continuing to detail the extent to which Iran’s nuclear activity has evolved.

    "The important enrichment achievement proved to our enemies that Iran's nuclear industry has become indigenous and that any uncalculated action and pressure on Iran's national determination for scientific progress is ineffective”, he noted.

    New Uranium Enrichment Ambitions

    Last week, Iran announced to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its intention to have 1,000 advanced centrifuges installed at the Natanz nuclear site, just a short while after an incident that Tehran dubbed as an act of sabotage at the facility.

    The latter is among the sites being observed by the IAEA under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and it is there that a number of IR-1 centrifuges have been disabled.

    Iran said they would be replaced with more powerful ones.

    Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
    © CC BY 2.0 / Hamed Saber / Natanz nuclear
    Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran

    Tehran reported the incident on 11 April, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying they believe that Israel was behind the sabotage at the facility. The Israeli channel Kan, for its part, reported, citing intelligence sources, that the Natanz facility had been subjected to a cyberattack at the hands of the Jewish state's intelligence service Mossad.

    Spotlight on Vienna Talks

    Earlier this week, world powers resumed talks in Vienna in a bid to drive Washington and Tehran into compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the Donald Trump administration unilaterally pulled out from in 2018, much to the disappointment of the other signatories.

    Yet, the Joe Biden team, which has vocally supported the JCPOA deal and said it aspires to revive it, reportedly made it clear that it would not scrap every single sanction that the former president slapped on Iran, despite calls from the Islamic Republic to do so.

    There has thus been a lot of back and forth of late regarding the terms of the deal’s revival.

    “The question still remains about whether the seriousness of purpose and the intent of coming back into compliance that the US showed will be reciprocated by Iran. We saw some signs of it, but certainly not enough", an unnamed State Department official was quoted by Politico as saying last week.

    Related:

    Israel Warns It Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Prevent Iran From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons
    Iran Says 60% Enrichment is Answer to Israel's 'Nuclear Terrorism'
    Iran Capable of Enriching Uranium to 90% But Not for Creating Nuclear Weapons, Rouhani Says
    Tags:
    Natanz, facility, nuclear, Tehran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse