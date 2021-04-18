Irish President Draws Ire After Lowering Flag in Tribute to Britain's Prince Philip

Ireland's president has sparked fiery reactions online, as he ordered to lower the country's flag to half-mast to mark the funeral of Britain's late Prince Philip on 17 April.
As Philip was buried in a vault at St George's chapel in Windsor Castle, President Michael D. Higgins directed the personnel at his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin's Phoenix Park to lower the Irish tricolour, thereby infuriating Irish nationalists.
"If the President of Ireland died, would the UK fly its flag at half mast?", one wondered on Twitter, with another decrying the gesture, saying that anyone that showed in such resect for a senior British royal is "no Irishman".
Pathetic— Reddysim 🌸 (@Reddysim1) April 18, 2021
Unnecessary and brings shame and humiliation to the people of Ireland
The inbred parasite British royals can do one
Despite the hundreds of years of British rule in Ireland - from the late 17th century until 1922, when The Republic of Ireland broke free from the UK after a two-and-a-half-year war, quite a few commentators applauded Higgins' move, emphasising the importance of showing respect in such unfortunate circumstances.
"A funeral is a funeral – you show up", someone wrote, with another pointing out that "the most Irish thing in this world is to mark the passing of a neighbour".
If you're serious about wanting a United ireland you're going to have to understand why things like this are necessary. It's just a gesture of respect. Doesn't cost you anything to do that. In doing so it takes away a lot of unionists arguments that they're not being respected.— Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@davidintheforc1) April 17, 2021
It's the right thing to do as it respects Unionists traditions but let's hope they make an equally simple gesture in not burning the flag we lowered to half mast on their bonfires this year— Bill (@Bill1Ryan) April 17, 2021
Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with the occasion uniting the extended royal family, including Prince Harry, who travelled from the US to the UK for the funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's husband died on 9 April, aged 99, weeks after a heart surgery and a month-long treatment for an unspecified condition at a hospital.
