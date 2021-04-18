US, China Agree to Work Together to Tackle Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China and the United States have agreed to cooperate on the issue of climate change, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua said in a joint statement after their Shanghai talks.

"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands. This includes both enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement," the statement, released by the US State Department on Saturday, says.

John Kerry met with Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai on April 15 and 16. According to their joint statement, the US and China are looking forward to the US-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate, scheduled for April 22/23.

"They share the Summit’s goal of raising global climate ambition on mitigation, adaptation, and support on the road to COP 26 in Glasgow," the US State Department said.

In preparation for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled for November in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the US and China will continue to discuss concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach.

The US and China remain "firmly committed" to working together and with other countries to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement, according to the joint statement.

The US State Department said that China and the US plan to develop their long-term strategies aimed at net zero greenhouse gas emissions and carbon neutrality. They will also take action to maximize international investment in support of the transition to renewable energy in developing countries.