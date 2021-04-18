Register
02:23 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HMS Sutherland (F81), a type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy

    UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May to 'Show Solidarity' With Kiev, NATO Allies - Report

    © Photo : Vicki Benwell, Royal Navy
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105267/47/1052674781_60:0:2931:1615_1200x675_80_0_0_95920fde6aaeb85927add45c452f70e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082659988-uk-warships-to-sail-for-black-sea-in-may-to-show-solidarity-with-kiev-nato-allies---report/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Warships of the UK Royal Navy will sail for the Black Sea in May in solidarity with Kiev amid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the Sunday Times reports.

    Senior naval sources told the newspaper that a Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will separate from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea next month.

    RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flagship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the Sunday Times said, specifying that putting the ships off the coast of Ukraine is meant to demonstrate solidarity with Kiev and NATO allies in the region.

    Military exercises of Russian Northern Fleet
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Fomichev
    Russia Takes Measures in Response to NATO Military Activities, Defence Minister Says
    A British Ministry of Defence spokesman told the newspaper that the UK and its allies "are unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and are calling on Russia to de-escalate.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke over the phone about Ukraine on Tuesday. Biden said he was concerned about Russia amassing troops near the border and asked Moscow to ease tensions with its neighbor.

    Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's borders.

    On April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry's department of navigation and oceanography released a bulletin stating that from April 24 to October 31, there will be no passage through the territorial sea of Russia for foreign warships and other state vessels in three water areas of the Black Sea. The bulletin noted that the zones planned for closure will not prevent the navigation through the Kerch Strait and are located within the Russian territorial waters.

    The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Moscow over the closure and called it a violation of norms and principles of international law, since Ukraine has the right to regular shipping in these areas of the Black Sea. Notably, the Kerch Strait itself and the way to it, according to the Russian ministry's bulletin, are not part of the water areas that are expected to be closed.
    Admiral Makarov frigate. File photo.
    Russian Ministry of Defence
    Admiral Makarov frigate. File photo.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday that the NATO member countries with their provocative actions are aggravating the situation around Ukraine, which is not part of the alliance’s area of ​​responsibility, and are fueling the mood for "a kind of military revenge".

    Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that the US had canceled the passage of its two destroyers through the Bosphorus Strait into the Black Sea. The Pentagon, however, refused to confirm or deny reports that Washington had canceled the deployment of its warships on the Black Sea so as not to exacerbate tensions with Moscow. According to the Pentagon spokesman, currently there are no US naval assets in the Black Sea.
    Tags:
    military, Turkey, US, Ukraine, Black Sea, NATO, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse