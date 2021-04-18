UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May to 'Show Solidarity' With Kiev, NATO Allies - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Warships of the UK Royal Navy will sail for the Black Sea in May in solidarity with Kiev amid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the Sunday Times reports.

Senior naval sources told the newspaper that a Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will separate from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and head through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea next month.

RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's flagship, the carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, to support the warships in the Black Sea, the Sunday Times said, specifying that putting the ships off the coast of Ukraine is meant to demonstrate solidarity with Kiev and NATO allies in the region.

A British Ministry of Defence spokesman told the newspaper that the UK and its allies "are unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and are calling on Russia to de-escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke over the phone about Ukraine on Tuesday. Biden said he was concerned about Russia amassing troops near the border and asked Moscow to ease tensions with its neighbor.

Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's borders.

On April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry's department of navigation and oceanography released a bulletin stating that from April 24 to October 31, there will be no passage through the territorial sea of Russia for foreign warships and other state vessels in three water areas of the Black Sea. The bulletin noted that the zones planned for closure will not prevent the navigation through the Kerch Strait and are located within the Russian territorial waters.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Moscow over the closure and called it a violation of norms and principles of international law, since Ukraine has the right to regular shipping in these areas of the Black Sea. Notably, the Kerch Strait itself and the way to it, according to the Russian ministry's bulletin, are not part of the water areas that are expected to be closed.

Russian Ministry of Defence Admiral Makarov frigate. File photo.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday that the NATO member countries with their provocative actions are aggravating the situation around Ukraine, which is not part of the alliance’s area of ​​responsibility, and are fueling the mood for "a kind of military revenge".

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that the US had canceled the passage of its two destroyers through the Bosphorus Strait into the Black Sea. The Pentagon, however, refused to confirm or deny reports that Washington had canceled the deployment of its warships on the Black Sea so as not to exacerbate tensions with Moscow. According to the Pentagon spokesman, currently there are no US naval assets in the Black Sea.