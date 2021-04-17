Abortion Advocate Chelsea Clinton to Explore 'the Mind, Body & Soul' at Vatican Conference

The Vatican has invited Chelsea Clinton to speak at next month's virtual conference that will explore "the relationship of religion and spirituality to health and well-being, including the relationship between mind, body, and soul".
The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton's participation in the event may raise eyebrows given that Chelsea is a high-profile abortion advocate, who dubs the pro-life movement "anti-choice".
She is also vice president of the controversial Clinton Foundation, and supporter of the non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, known as the largest abortion provider in the US.
In 2018, Chelsea, a master's degree holder in public health, addressed a meeting organised by the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League and Planned Parenthood, where she lauded legal abortion for contributing "three and a half trillion dollars" to the American economy.
The Catholic Church proceeds from the assumption that "abortion is a case of direct killing of an innocent human being — a violation of the rights of the youngest members of our society and the human family".
The Vatican's website does not mention Chelsea Clinton as a pro-choice supporter, just referring to her as "vice chair, Clinton Foundation", who will speak at a conference entitled "Exploring the Mind, Body, & Soul. How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health".
In a statement earlier this week, the Vatican said the online healthcare conference scheduled for 6-8 May, will deal with the "deeper meaning of human existence and seek areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences".
