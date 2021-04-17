Abortion Advocate Chelsea Clinton to Explore 'the Mind, Body & Soul' at Vatican Conference

The 6-8 May conference, due to be co-hosted by the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture, will feature world-renowned scientists, physicians, philanthropists, and spiritual leaders.

The Vatican has invited Chelsea Clinton to speak at next month's virtual conference that will explore "the relationship of religion and spirituality to health and well-being, including the relationship between mind, body, and soul".

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton's participation in the event may raise eyebrows given that Chelsea is a high-profile abortion advocate, who dubs the pro-life movement "anti-choice".

She is also vice president of the controversial Clinton Foundation, and supporter of the non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood, known as the largest abortion provider in the US.

CC0 Chelsea Clinton, left, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton

In 2018, Chelsea, a master's degree holder in public health, addressed a meeting organised by the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League and Planned Parenthood, where she lauded legal abortion for contributing "three and a half trillion dollars" to the American economy.

The Catholic Church proceeds from the assumption that "abortion is a case of direct killing of an innocent human being — a violation of the rights of the youngest members of our society and the human family".

The Vatican's website does not mention Chelsea Clinton as a pro-choice supporter, just referring to her as "vice chair, Clinton Foundation", who will speak at a conference entitled "Exploring the Mind, Body, & Soul. How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems Improve Human Health".

Apart from Chelsea, lecturing on the body and soul will be alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, supermodel Cindy Crawford, CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry, as well as chief executives of major pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, which created COVID-19 vaccines

In a statement earlier this week, the Vatican said the online healthcare conference scheduled for 6-8 May, will deal with the "deeper meaning of human existence and seek areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences".