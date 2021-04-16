Pentagon Refuses to Comment on US Abandoning Black Sea Transit

Earlier, reports surfaced that the US Department of Defense scrapped its plans to have two US Navy destroyers undertake a Black Sea transit over concerns regarding escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The US Department of Defense has refused to comment on whether it had intentionally abandoned plans to conduct a Black Sea transit, noting instead that it has carried out such operations before and would continue to do so.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesperson, sidestepped questions on the matter from reporters on Friday, informing members of the media that the US defense agency has been "conducting warship operations in the Black Sea on a routine basis, and this will continue."

Kirby further stated that "we don’t talk about maritime operational movements in and out of specific choke points."

However, he did acknowledge Russia's move to implement restrictions in parts of the Black Sea, using the opportunity to blast Moscow for its actions.

"This will be just the latest example of its ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," Kirby said. "We call on Russia to cease its harassment of vessels in the region and reverse its buildup of forces along Ukraine’s border and occupied Ukraine."

The official further reaffirmed the US' "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty over its territory, which encompass its "internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters."

