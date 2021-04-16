Lavrov: Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Business, Will Keep Them in Store

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has opportunities to take measures that are able to hurt US business, but for now they will remain in reserve, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We also have the opportunity to take painful measures for American business, we will also keep them in reserve", Lavrov said during a press conference.

Russia will also respond in kind to a US decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats and will ask 10 American diplomats to leave Russia.

Russia may ask the Americans to reduce diplomatic staff levels by 150 in order to meet the number of Russians working for the embassy and consulates in the United States, if the two countries continue exchanging blows. He estimated that Russia hired some 300 staffers to service the embassy and the consulates, while another 150 diplomatic staffers worked at the Russian mission to the United Nations in New York, while the US employed 450 diplomats to work at the Moscow embassy and consulates.

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities. Washington also prohibited US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds starting 14 June.

Additionally, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations.

Fate of Open Skies Treaty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the fate of the Open Skies Treaty "hangs in the balance."

"There is the Open Skies Treaty — a multilateral document, now its fate is hanging in the balance, the Americans have withdrawn from it," Lavrov told reporters.

The United States began the withdrawal procedure last July and stopped being a member in November, citing alleged violations by Russia.

On 15 January, Russia announced launching the withdrawal procedure, too, which normally takes six months. Moscow said it would reverse the decision if European signatories agree to two conditions — first, not to share intelligence collected during flights under the treaty over its military infrastructure with the United States, and second, to allow Russian flights over US military infrastructure located in Europe.

The 1992 treaty was designed to build confidence between Russia and the collective West, primarily NATO members, by allowing them to conduct unarmed flights over each other's territories to monitor military activities on short notice. Experts fear that the deal will lose its appeal after the withdrawal of the United States and Russia.

Russia-US Summit

Moscow positively views Washington's proposal to hold a summit between Russia and the United States and studies it.

"There is a lot of talk about [US President] Joe Biden's proposal to organize a bilateral summit. As we have already noted, we reacted positively to this, now we are studying various aspects of this initiative", Lavrov said during a press conference.

Earlier in April, Biden proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a personal meeting in a third country.