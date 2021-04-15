US Ambassador to Russia Says Meeting at Russian Foreign Ministry Was Requested by US Side

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the US ambassador in light of the sanctions imposed against Russia.
"Where possible, the United States will continue to seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia with the goal of building a more stable and predictable relationship consistent with U.S. interests," the ambassador said in a statement published on the embassy's website.
He also said that the meeting, during which he informed the Russian side about "far-reaching measures that the United States is taking to hold the Russian government accountable for its adversarial actions," had been requested by the US side and was held in a professional and respectful manner.
All comments
Show new comments (0)