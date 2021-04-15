US Secretary of State Blinken Arrives in Kabul

The surprise visit comes less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden's announcement that the United States would be withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country by the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kabul on Thursday to "demonstrate" the "ongoing commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the people of Afghanistan."

"We have a partnership that is changing, but enduring, and as we've been discussing, as the president has said, we have a new chapter, but it's a new chapter that we're writing together," he said, speaking at the presidential palace in Kabul Thursday afternoon.

Video: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in #Kabul today and met with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/aDIZDdC9Dk — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 15, 2021

Expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by US troops during the nearly 20-year-long war, High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah told Blinken said Kabul "respects" Washington's decision to withdraw.

"Thank you Mr. Secretary. You have been with us in the past twenty years especially. You have made tremendous contributions and sacrifices alongside our own people, and we are grateful to your people, your country, your administration. The decision about the moving to the next phase into the next chapter, we respect that, but at the same time thank you for your continued commitment and support of peace, a peaceful settlement, and also a continued commitment toward the people of Afghanistan," Abdullah said.

Blinken also met with President Ashraf Ghani, telling him that the withdrawal of troops would not mean a decline in strategic relations between Washington and Kabul. Ghani similarly indicated that he "respects" the US decision and would be "adjusting our priorities" to prepare for the withdrawal.

Earlier, an informed source told Sputnik about Blinken's surprise visit to the war-torn nation.

"Blinken arrived in Kabul to discuss with President [Ashraf] Ghani and other Afghan government officials the peace process and how US troops will leave Afghanistan," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

In addition to Abdullah, Ghani and other officials, Blinken also met with US embassy officials, and with US troops curerntly stationed in Afghanistan. Between 2,500 and 3,500 US personnel are thought to be located in the country at the moment.

Ending the Longest War in US History

Blinken's visit to Kabul comes in the wake of President Biden's announcement Wednesday that the United States would begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan starting 1 May, and complete the pullout by 11 September - the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks - which served as the pretext for the US invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW